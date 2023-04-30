Thornburg Plans Leadership Transition

Author's Avatar
15 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SANTA FE, N.M., May 5, 2023

SANTA FE, N.M., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thornburg Investment Management ("Thornburg"), a global investment firm that oversees $42 billion in assets1, today announced that Jason Brady intends to step down later this year from his role as president & CEO and portfolio manager, as well as from the Board of Directors of Thornburg, and depart the firm. Mr. Brady will continue in his role to allow for a smooth transition while Thornburg's Board of Directors undertakes a search for his successor.

Thornburg_Logo.jpg

"Since joining Thornburg in 2006, I am proud of what we have achieved, particularly the strength of the team we have developed, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to serve as the firm's president and CEO for nearly eight years," said Mr. Brady. "This is the appropriate time for a new leader to step in and I remain fully involved and engaged while the Board searches for a successor."

"I thank Jason for delivering strong results across our business and notably assembling an experienced group of world-class leaders at the organization," said Chairman Garrett Thornburg. "Our 41-year foundation leaves us well positioned to make the next phase of our growth the most exciting in our company's history."

About Thornburg

Thornburg is a global investment firm delivering on strategy for institutions, financial professionals and investors worldwide. The privately held firm, founded in 1982, is an active, high-conviction manager of fixed income, equities, multi-asset solutions and sustainable investments. With $42 billion in client assets1 as of April 30, 2023, the firm offers mutual funds, closed-end funds, institutional accounts, separate accounts for high-net-worth investors and UCITS funds for non-U.S. investors.

As an independent firm, Thornburg can take on a wide range of opportunities, explore ideas thoroughly and work across strategies to deliver consistent risk-adjusted outperformance over the long term. The firm attracts free-thinking professionals who are eager to pursue investment outcomes beyond the confines of popular wisdom. From nimble operational capabilities to principles and actions fitting of a global citizen, Thornburg's world-class investment platform and team are aligned on strategy to serve investors.

Thornburg's U.S. headquarters is in Santa Fe, New Mexico with offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai. For more information, visit www.thornburg.com or call (877) 215-1330.

Media Inquiries
Michael Corrao
Director of Global Communications
Thornburg Investment Management
Tel: +1 (505) 467-5345
Email: [email protected]

1 Includes $41 billion in assets under management and $1 billion in assets under advisement as of April 30, 2023.

favicon.png?sn=LA92513&sd=2023-05-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thornburg-plans-leadership-transition-301817555.html

SOURCE Thornburg Investment Management

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA92513&Transmission_Id=202305051932PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA92513&DateId=20230505
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.