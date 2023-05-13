New Holland Wins Green Good Design Award for LNG tractor

Author's Avatar
15 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2023 / CNH Industrial

New Holland Agriculture, a global brand of CNH Industrial, has been awarded a 2023 Green Good Design Award for its T7 Methane Power LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) prototype tractor.

The awards are organized by the Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies. This special GREEN edition of GOOD DESIGN highlights important work that spearheads fully sustainable design, from new international products and buildings to construction and planning projects.

The new T7 prototype furthers CNH Industrial's leadership position in the quest for viable alternative fuels. This new LNG system provides four times the fuel storage of New Holland's T6 model, the world's first commercialized compressed natural gas tractor, which more than doubles the autonomy and creates more value for customers.

CNH Industrial partnered with Bennamann, a UK-based expert whose multi-patented approach converts fugitive methane to clean biofuel - helping support an energy independent and sustainable farm system. When the T7 prototype is integrated within this process, an operation's overall carbon footprint can be ‘better than zero.'

Blending style, function and sustainability, the prototype features an all-new exterior with remodeled hood and state-of-the-art lighting. Inside the cab, the operator will benefit from a range of improvements: a full-length skydome roof for enhanced visibility, the innovative SideWinder™ Ultra armrest for greater comfort, a larger IntelliView™ 12-inch touchscreen, and ergonomically shaped seats.

The Green Good Design award recognizes CNH Industrial's commitment to sustainable design that generates long-term value for its customers.

64f0efa5-832c-49ed-a00e-a34b07f92555.jpg

New Holland wins Green Good Design Award for LNG tractor


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH Industrial
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: CNH Industrial



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/753239/New-Holland-Wins-Green-Good-Design-Award-for-LNG-tractor

img.ashx?id=753239

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.