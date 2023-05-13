MONTREAL, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Mining Group Ltd. (“Imperial” or the “Corporation”) (TSX VENTURE: IPG) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 500,000 incentive stock options to a director and officer of the Corporation in accordance with the Corporation’s stock option plan. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.09 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The Options shall vest according the following vesting schedule: 25% shall vest immediately upon issue; 25% shall vest upon the date that is 6 months from the date of issue; 25% shall vest upon the date that is 12 months from the date of issue; and the remaining 25% shall vest upon the date that is 18 months from the date of issue.



ABOUT IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD.

Imperial is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its technology metals projects in Québec. Imperial is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as “IPG” and on the OTCQB Exchange as “IMPNF” and is led by an experienced team of mineral exploration and development professionals with a strong track record of mineral deposit discovery in numerous metal commodities.

For further information please contact: Marc Lakmaaker AdvanceCap Inc +1 (647) 289-6640 m [email protected]

Website: www.imperialmgp.com Twitter: @imperial_mining Facebook: Imperial Mining Group

Instagram: imperialminingroupFacebook: ImperialMiningGroup



LinkedIn: #imperial-mining-group

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.