Tree Island Announces Meeting Results for Election of Directors

48 minutes ago
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tree Island Steel Ltd. (“Tree Island” or the “Company”) (

TSX:TSL, Financial) announced that all matters put forward for consideration at its 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) received requisite shareholder approval. Results of the voting for the director elections at the Meeting are described below, and additional information regarding the full results of all matters voted on at the Meeting may be found in the Company’s filing on SEDAR.

Board of Directors

All nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the Meeting were elected as directors of Tree Island. The six director nominees proposed by management were elected by a show of hands. In total 19,067,712 shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting, representing approximately 67.53% of the outstanding shares as of the record date of March 16, 2023. Detailed results of the votes received by proxy for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:

NomineeVotes For% ForVotes Against% Against
Amar Doman17,917,52794.1%1,113,7625.85%
Peter Bull17,975,82794.5%1,055,4625.55%
Sam Fleiser18,991,06299.8%40,2270.21%
Ted Leja17,859,05093.8%1,172,2396.16%
Joes Downes17,916,12594.1%1,115,1645.86%
Harry Rosenfeld17,891,57594.0%1,139,7145.99%
About Tree Island Steel
Tree Island Steel, headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia, since 1964, through its operating facilities in Canada and the United States, produces wire products for a diverse range of industrial, residential construction, commercial construction and agricultural applications. Its products include galvanized wire, bright wire; a broad array of fasteners, including packaged, collated and bulk nails; stucco reinforcing products; concrete reinforcing mesh; fencing and other fabricated wire products. The Company markets these products under the Tree Island®, Halsteel®, K-Lath®, TI Wire®, Tough Strand® and ToughPanel™ brand names.

For more information, please contact:
Ali Mahdavi
Investor Relations & Capital Markets
(416) 962-3300
email: [email protected]
