PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Horizon Bancorp, Inc. ("Horizon") (NASDAQ: HBNC) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between March 9, 2022 and March 10, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Horizon, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/horizon-class-action-submission-form?prid=39008&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Horizon includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company maintained deficient internal accounting controls relating to its classification of certain loan balances and securities; (ii) as a result of the foregoing deficiencies, throughout 2022 the Company issued quarterly financial statements containing errors that would require subsequent revision; (iii) restatement of the foregoing financial statements would hinder the Company's ability to timely file its annual report for 2022; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: June 20, 2023

Aggrieved Horizon investors only have until June 20, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: [email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/class-action-alert-the-law-offices-of-vincent-wong-remind-horizon-investors-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-june-20-2023-301817347.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong