RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( FENC; TSX: FRX), a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2023 financial results before the opening of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, May 11, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast that day to discuss the Company’s financial and business results.

Conference Call & Webcast Detail:

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIda2814a842e34d0d825731a73c51d74d

To access the conference call, please register using https://register.vevent.com/register/BIda2814a842e34d0d825731a73c51d74d. Upon registration, a dial-in number and unique PIN will be provided to join the call. To access the live webcast link, log onto www.fennepharma.com and proceed to the News & Events / Event Calendar page under the Investors & Media heading. Please connect to the company’s website at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to listen to the webcast. A webcast replay of the conference call will also be archived on www.fennecpharma.com for thirty days.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of PEDMARK® to reduce the risk of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric patients. Further, PEDMARK received FDA approval in September 2022 and has received Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. Fennec has a license agreement with Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) for exclusive worldwide license rights to intellectual property directed to sodium thiosulfate and its use for chemoprotection, including the reduction of risk of ototoxicity induced by platinum chemotherapy, in humans. For more information, please visit www.fennecpharma.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:
Robert Andrade
Chief Financial Officer
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.
+1 919-246-5299

Corporate and Media:
Lindsay Rocco
Elixir Health Public Relations
+1 862-596-1304
[email protected]

