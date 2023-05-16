Owens & Minor to Present at the BofA Securities 2023 Health Care Conference on Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI), a global healthcare solutions company that incorporates product manufacturing, distribution support and innovative technology services, announced today that Ed Pesicka, the Company’s President and CEO, and Alex Bruni, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in a webcasted fireside chat at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at BofA Securities’ 2023 Health Care Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada. Owens & Minor is also hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference.

Please visit the investor relations page of the Owens & Minor website available at investors.owens-minor.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2F at least 10 minutes in advance to register for the live webcast of the discussion. A replay of the webcast can be accessed following the presentation at the link provided above.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is a Fortune 500 global healthcare solutions company integrating product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. Owens & Minor drives visibility, control and efficiency for patients, providers and healthcare professionals across the supply chain with proprietary technology and solutions, an extensive product portfolio, an Americas-based manufacturing footprint for personal protective equipment (PPE) and surgical products, as well as a robust portfolio of products and services for patients managing chronic and acute conditions in the home setting. Operating continuously since 1882 from its headquarters in Richmond, Va., Owens & Minor is a 140-year-old company powered by more than 20,000 global teammates. Learn more at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.owens-minor.com, follow @Owens_Minor on Twitter and connect on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fowens-%26amp%3B-minor.

