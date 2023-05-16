SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (“OLAPLEX”), today announced their participation in the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum in New York, NY.



JuE Wong, Chief Executive Officer, and Eric Tiziani, Chief Financial Officer, will present on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 3:15pm ET. The Company’s management team will meet with investors during the conference. The audio portion of the presentation will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website, https://ir.olaplex.com/, and will remain there for 90 days following the event.

About OLAPLEX

OLAPLEX is an innovative, science-enabled, technology-driven beauty company with a mission to improve the hair health of its consumers. In 2014, OLAPLEX disrupted and revolutionized the prestige haircare category by creating innovative bond-building technology, which works by protecting, strengthening and relinking broken bonds in the hair during and after hair services. The brand’s proprietary, patent-protected ingredient works on a molecular level to protect and repair damaged hair. OLAPLEX’s award-winning products are sold through an expanding omnichannel model serving the professional, specialty retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

Contacts

Investors:

Patrick Flaherty

Vice President, Investor Relations

[email protected]