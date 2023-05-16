DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J. Scott Penny, chief acquisitions officer of Brown & Brown, Inc. (:BRO), and Casey C. Brownlee, John R. Brownlee and David Z. Monk, the shareholders of Brownlee Agency, Inc., today announced that a subsidiary of Brown & Brown, Inc., has acquired substantially all of the assets of Brownlee Agency.



Founded in 1974, Brownlee Agency offers a wide variety of property and casualty insurance products and services to customers throughout Georgia. The firm specializes in providing insurance solutions to businesses in the agriculture industry. Following the acquisition, the Brownlee Agency team will continue doing business from their existing Tifton and Sylvester, Georgia offices under the leadership of John Brownlee. The Brownlee Agency business will operate within Brown & Brown’s Retail segment and report to Tim Soriano, who currently oversees various Brown & Brown offices within Georgia.

John M. Esposito, a senior vice president in Brown & Brown’s Retail segment who will oversee the Brownlee Agency operations, stated, “Brownlee Agency is a recognized leader in the agriculture, agribusiness and farm insurance space. This transaction allows us to not only expand geographically within Georgia but broaden our capabilities by adding specialized talent and product offerings to meet the needs of new and existing customers.”

John R. Brownlee stated, “The Brownlee Agency team is excited to join Brown & Brown. Our culture and commitment to the industry, our customers and teammates are very important to us. Brown & Brown shares those same values. With the additional resources of Brown & Brown, we will be well equipped to serve the needs of our customers and expand our footprint with a broad range of insurance products and services.”

