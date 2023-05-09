Plug to Announce 2023 First Quarter Results

May 08, 2023
LATHAM, N.Y., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. ( PLUG), a leading provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions for the global green hydrogen economy, will announce its 2023 first quarter results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

The webcast can also be accessed directly from the Plug homepage (www.plugpower.com). A playback of the call will be available online for a period of time following the call.

About Plug

Plug Power is building the hydrogen economy as the leading provider of comprehensive hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) turnkey solutions. The Company’s innovative technology powers electric motors with hydrogen fuel cells amid an ongoing paradigm shift in the power, energy, and transportation industries to address climate change and energy security, while providing efficiency gains and meeting sustainability goals. Plug Power created the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) technology. As a result, the Company has deployed over 60,000 fuel cell systems for e-mobility, more than anyone else in the world, and has become the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen, having built and operated a hydrogen highway across North America. Plug Power delivers a significant value proposition to end-customers, including meaningful environmental benefits, efficiency gains, fast fueling, and lower operational costs. Plug Power’s vertically integrated GenKey solution ties together all critical elements to power, fuel, and provide service to customers such as Amazon, BMW, The Southern Company, Carrefour, and Walmart. The Company is now leveraging its know-how, modular product architecture and foundational customers to rapidly expand into other key markets including zero-emission on-road vehicles, robotics, and data centers.

Plug Media Contact
Caitlin Coffee
Allison+Partners
(312) 635-8204
[email protected]

