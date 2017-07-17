Q Battery Metals Receives Government Rock Sample Results Returning 0.13% Ni and 0.1 gpt Rh Lorrain Project, Lorrainville, QUEBEC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2023 / Q Battery Metals ("Q Battery Metals" or the "Company) (CSE:QMET)(OTC:BTKRF)(

FRA:0NB, Financial) recently downloaded and plotted government rock sampling data from the Quebec "SIGEOM" database. The results of the sampling support significant nickel mineralization on the Lorrain project that is 100% owned by Q Battery Metals. As well, the government sampling returned significant rhodium results, which are a good indication for platinum group element (PGE) potential. Only rhodium from the PGE group was analyzed. Other significant elevated element results were obtained for cobalt and chromium. Six samples were taken from the property, four of which were obtained along the western margin of the mapped peridotite intrusion.

Quebec Government Rock Sampling 2021 Release

Sample Number

UTM E

UTM N

Geo Code

NI ppm

RH gpt

CO ppm

CR ppm

1988009434

624628

5242601

I4

1100

0.007

84

3400

1988009445

624627

5242602

I4I

1300

0.014

109

3100

2017071710

624635

5241780

V3A

177

0.095

40

368

2017071722

626196

5243017

V3A

111

0.095

22

198

2017071885

624640

5241876

I3A

1040

0.102

97

2970

2000026223

624643

5243317

V3B

0

0

0

0

The Sigeom database indicates that the government samples were analyzed by one of either total acid dissolution or tetraborate fusion, followed by ICP-MS. The samples were obtained along the margin of the ultramafic peridotite that extends through the Lorrain property. The Guimond-Church mineral showing is also documented in the Sigeom database as containing 0.27% nickel.

Q Battery Metals is pleased to find that the government regional rock sampling has confirmed that the ultramafic rock unit that extends for over six kilometres through the Lorrain claims has great potential for nickel and PGE mineralization. Rhodium content in the rocks in particular is highly interesting with a current spot price of $259 per gram. These rock sampling results add to the previously disclosed historic diamond drilling results reported from a previous operator. Hole LA-01-06 is reported to have returned significant values of platinum and palladium, along with copper, silver, and nickel (from Watts, Griffis and McOuat report of 2002, GM60923).

Drill core sample results from drill historic hole LA-01-06 as shown in report GM60923

From m

To m

Length*

Pt_ppb

Pd _ppb

Ag_ppm

Cu_pct

Ni_pct

64.8

66

1.2

337

170

1.6

0.19

0.15

66

67.5

1.5

129

58

1.4

0.15

0.09

67.5

69

1.5

141

76

1.3

0.16

0.11

69

70.5

1.5

44

24

0.6

0.06

0.03

70.5

72

1.5

125

77

1.2

0.14

0.11

72

72.8

0.8

128

80

1.2

0.10

0.13

76.9

78

1.1

113

102

1.6

0.20

0.20

78.5

80

1.5

210

110

1.6

0.19

0.48

80

81.5

1.5

240

244

3.1

0.80

0.58

81.5

83

1.5

204

214

2.9

0.71

0.65

84.5

97.7

13.2

457

433

3

0.59

0.60

Including

92

96.5

4.5

732

595

2.1

0.66

0.78

Including

93.5

95

1.5

1020

790

3

0.67

1.08

The Lorrain claims cover 2,208.4 hectares in 38 contiguous claims located in western Quebec, overlying favorable geologic and geophysical features for hosting nickel. This region of Quebec contains PGE and Nickel properties located within 15 km of the Black Tusk Lorrain project, including the Lac Croche and Delhi deposits to the north and the Pyke, Lac Kelly, and Mine Lorrain to the east.

The Lorrain property was originally staked by Q Battery Metals to cover the Guimond-Church mineral showing. This documented showing is reported as disseminated pyrite, magnetite and chromite in altered ultramafic rocks. Sampling returned up to 0.48% Cr and 0.27% Ni (GM 02994).

A regionally mapped elongate north-south trending peridotite-gabbro body passes through the Lorrain Property. This ultramafic rock has been historically explored for asbestos, but has seen little to no exploration targeting the nickel-PGE potential.

Q Battery Metals is preparing to map and sample outcrops where elevated nickel has been reported, including at the Guimond-Church showing, to verify and expand upon the historically document results. As well, a detailed magnetic survey is recommended to better define the magnetically high ridge that traces the host ultramafic through the property. This work is planned for June 2023.

Perry Grunenberg, PGeo, a qualified person as that term is defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn
CEO
(778) 384-8923

