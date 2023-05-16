CINCINNATI, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quipt Home Medical Corp. (the “Company”) ( QIPT) (TSXV: QIPT), a U.S. based home medical equipment provider, focused on end-to-end respiratory care, today announced that it will host its Fiscal Q2 2023 earnings conference call and audio webcast on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (ET).



Conference Call Details:

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

Canada/US Toll Free: 1 (800) 319 4610 International: 1 (604) 638 5340



Audio Webcast Details:



The live audio webcast can be found on the investor section of the Company’s website through the following link: www.quipthomemedical.com

ABOUT QUIPT HOME MEDICAL CORP.

The Company provides in-home monitoring and disease management services including end-to-end respiratory solutions for patients in the United States healthcare market. It seeks to continue to expand its offerings to include the management of several chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart or pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions. The primary business objective of the Company is to create shareholder value by offering a broader range of services to patients in need of in-home monitoring and chronic disease management. The Company’s organic growth strategy is to increase annual revenue per patient by offering multiple services to the same patient, consolidating the patient’s services, and making life easier for the patient.

