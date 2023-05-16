LSB Industries Announces Stock Repurchase Program Authorization of up to $150 Million

LSB Industries, Inc. (“LSB” or “the Company”), (NYSE: LXU), today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program. Under the repurchase program, LSB Industries may repurchase up to $150 million of its outstanding common stock through the duration of the authorization.

“We believe our stock is currently undervalued and this authorization gives us the ability to opportunistically buy shares of what we view as an attractive investment,” stated Mark Behrman, LSB Industries’ President, and Chief Executive Officer. “Despite current nitrogen selling prices coming off multi-year highs, we are confident in our outlook for continued profitability and cash flow. We remain committed to creating shareholder value through ongoing operational improvement, execution on our organic growth opportunities, potential reduction of debt and the repurchase of our common stock.”

The repurchase program permits shares to be repurchased in the open market or in private transactions and pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with all applicable securities laws and regulations, including Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Repurchases will be made at management’s discretion at prices that management considers to be attractive and in the best interests of both LSB Industries and its stockholders. The timing and amount of shares repurchased will depend on a variety of factors, including the availability of stock, general market conditions, the trading price of the stock, alternative uses for capital and LSB’s financial performance. Open market purchases will be conducted in accordance with the limitations set forth in Rule 10b-18 of the Exchange Act and other applicable legal requirements.

The repurchase program may be suspended, terminated or modified at any time for any reason, including market conditions, the cost of repurchasing shares, the availability of alternative investment opportunities, liquidity, and other factors deemed appropriate. The repurchase program does not obligate LSB Industries to purchase any particular number of shares.

About LSB Industries, Inc.

LSB Industries, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, is committed to playing a leadership role in the energy transition through the production of low and no carbon products that build, feed and power the world. The LSB team is dedicated to building a culture of excellence in customer experiences as we currently deliver essential products across the agricultural, industrial, and mining end markets and, in the future, the energy markets. The company manufactures ammonia and ammonia-related products at facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma and operates a facility for a global chemical company in Baytown, Texas. Additional information about LSB can be found on our website at www.lsbindustries.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may include projections of our future financial performance including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and anticipated performance based on our growth and other strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or actual achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or anticipated achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Significant risks and uncertainties may relate to, but are not limited to, business and market disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, market conditions and price volatility for our products and feedstocks, as well as global and regional economic downturns, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, that adversely affect the demand for our end-use products; disruptions in production at our manufacturing facilities; our ability to complete the preferred stock exchange transaction on the terms disclosed or at all and other financial, economic, competitive, environmental, political, legal and regulatory factors. These and other risk factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for our management to predict all risks and uncertainties, nor can management assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Unless otherwise required by applicable laws, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information or future developments.

