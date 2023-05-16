FREMONT, Calif., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. ( ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that installers of Enphase® products in Mexico have seen growing deployments of residential solar energy systems powered by IQ8™ Microinverters.



IQ8 Microinverters are the smartest, most powerful Enphase microinverters yet, and are designed to match the latest generation of high output solar modules, delivering superior reliability, safety, and quality for residential solar systems. The IQ8 family of products offered in Mexico includes IQ8+™, IQ8A™, and IQ8H™, which feature peak output AC power of 300 W, 366 W, and 384 W, respectively.

“Enphase’s distributed architecture allows us to customize each installation to best meet the needs of our customers,” said Francisco Bauza, project manager at Bawer Group. “Plus, the powerful Enphase IQ8 Microinverters can support projects of varying sizes, from businesses to single family homes, to provide greater energy independence.”

“We’re helping people maximize the value of clean energy thanks to the IQ8-based energy system from Enphase,” said Roger Sherman, owner of Ecocentro Solar SA de CV. “Enphase’s microinverter-based technology is easy to install and maintain, saving us time and resources on each project, and providing a superior customer experience.”

“We appreciate Enphase's dedication to safety and quality, and IQ8 Microinverters are a testament to its high standards,” said Gilberto Sánchez, chief executive officer at Sanba Energía. “IQ8 Microinverters are more reliable, safer, and provide exceptional value compared with other solutions on the market.”

Enphase microinverter systems integrate with the IQ™ Gateway, which can be connected to the internet to enable over-the-air updates and connect to the Enphase® App monitoring platform. The IQ Gateway and IQ® Microinverters make per-panel energy monitoring and insights for operations and maintenance simple for homeowners.

“We’re proud to offer IQ8-based solar systems to homeowners in Mexico as they offer unmatched safety, durability, and reliability,” said Mauricio Llovera, chief executive officer at Inversol. “As our customer base grows, IQ8’s design provides a simpler and faster installation process so that our team can rapidly scale deployments across Nuevo León.”

“Since launching the Enphase Installer Network in Mexico nearly two years ago, we continue to serve the growing customer base in this region,” said Ken Fong, vice president of North American sales at Enphase Energy. “We’re expanding supply of the revolutionary IQ8 Microinverters so that installers of Enphase products have ongoing access to the best quality for their customers.”

Enphase also recently opened a new, state-of-the-art training center in Querétaro, Mexico, to provide training programs and continuing education for Enphase product distributors and installers across Mexico. Training sessions will begin on May 11, 2023 and continue to be offered ever Thursday going forward. To register for trainings, visit the Enphase University website. For more information about Enphase Energy in Mexico, please visit the Enphase website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 63 million microinverters, and approximately 3.3 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 145 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

© 2023 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase, the "e" logo, the Enphase App, IQ8, IQ8+, IQ8A, IQ8H, IQ Gateway, and certain other names and marks are trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including safety, quality and reliability; the availability and market adoption of Enphase products in Mexico; growth in deployments of residential solar energy systems powered by IQ8 Microinverters in Mexico. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other documents on file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/. Enphase undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Contact: