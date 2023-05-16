Philadelphia, PA, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. ( VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (“VSBLTY”), a leading software provider of AI-driven security and retail analytics technology, today announced that, along with their Italian partner, H-Ventures, it has been working with local members of MIND to coordinate the May 9 “Meeting of the Minds, a Roundtable on Retail Innovation” as part of MIND Innovation Week May 8-13 at MIND in Milan, Italy. MIND (Milan Innovation District) is a one million square mile research hub where the world’s foremost thinkers and innovators meet to exchange ideas. MIND was created thanks to a public-private partnership between Lendlease, an international real estate group that is expert in the regeneration of urban areas, and Arexpo, urban development facilitators who are working to enhance and develop the entire site.

MIND Innovation Week will foster new ideas and collaboration within the retail sector. Attendees will explore the shape of retail in the post-pandemic world, as well as the opportunities and challenges the industry faces. The roundtable discussions will cover such topics as Transformational Change, Bricks and Clicks Integration, Store as a Medium, and the Role of the Metaverse in Retail. The May 9 proceedings will be hosted by David Roth, CEO, Chairman of Brand2 and CEO of The Store WPP, EMEA & Asia, who will also provide a global overview of the retail industry. Regional retail innovation leaders are expected to participate in the event to expand their business networks and explore potential partnerships.

To register to attend in person or online: https://www.eventbrite.it/e/meeting-of-the-minds-a-roundtable-on-retail-innovation-tickets-616504019117

A presentation by Jay Hutton, Founder & CEO of VSBLTY, will explain how Store as a Medium is reshaping the in-store experience for consumers and enabling brands to more effectively inform and motivate patrons right at point-of-sale while providing a new, important revenue stream for retailers. In addition to Hutton, other May 9 presenters include Massimo Volpe, Co-founder of Retail Hub, and Giacomo Cavalli, MIND Relationship Manager.

Following the presentations there will be two roundtable discussions. Panelists for the first, which will focus on an international view, will include Leonardo Achille, Retail Channel Director, Synlab Italia; Fabrizio Zichichi, Project Director & Managing Director of Lendlease; and Massimo Albani, B2C Sales Strategy, Wind 3. The second will have an Italian theme and will feature Maurizio Mangione, Country Manager, EG Group; Francesco Pinto, Chairman, Yamamay; Pietro Nicastro, CEO & Founder, Lowëngrube; and Andrea Riva, CEO, Neoapotek. The event will conclude with a cocktail party/networking session.

The public is being encouraged to participate in Innovation Week as it is a festival with six days of over 60 events, workshops, talks and shows. Academics and researchers from around the world will join institutions and companies in discussing many of the major issues of our time. The new annual format is dedicated to the frontiers of life sciences and urban living. From medicine to biotechnology, from genomics to clinical research, from restoration to technology, MIND seeks solutions for green mobility, energy and environmental sustainability of the cities of the future.

A Store as a Medium pioneer, VSBLTY’s technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement using machine learning and computer vision. Its industry leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ software combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision measurement and insights. VSBLTY’s AI driven software Vector™ provides enhanced facial recognition that is crucial to strengthening today's security requirements when recognizing weapons or suspicious persons in a crowd.

About VSBLTY (http://vsblty.net/)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY ( VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) ( VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning. Its proprietary technology effectively integrates with other digital retail solutions, including QR codes and mobile applications. The firm is also recognized for its leadership role in the growing Store as a Medium movement that enables brands to reach customers when and where buying decisions are being made while producing a new revenue stream for retailers.

About MIND (https://www.mindmilano.it/en/)

The Milano Innovation Districtis the first innovation district in the world designed to be zero carbon and the only district completely powered by renewable energy in Italy. With an area of 1,000,000 square meters, it was born from the redevelopment of the area that hosted Expo 2015. Thanks to the public-private partnership between Lendlease­, a leading international real estate group, and Arexpo, the company responsible for enhancing and developing the entire site, the district now hosts 25 entities including private companies and important public institutions.

Today 2,000 employees work daily in MIND, not including the users of the IRCSS Galeazzi Sant'Ambrogio and the over 250 students and teachers at the ITS Campus. When fully operational, the district will host more than 60,000 people a day. By the end of the year, another 20 entities are expected to join and the regeneration of another 12,000 square meters of the Expo 2015 buildings is predicted.