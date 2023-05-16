STRATA Skin Sciences to Participate in Inaugural EF Hutton Global Conference

23 hours ago
HORSHAM, Pa., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. ( SSKN), a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, today announced the company will participate in the Inaugural EF Hutton Global Conference at The Plaza Hotel in New York City from May 10-11, 2023.

Management will participate in one-on-one meetings. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact your EF Hutton representative.

About STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the in-office treatment of various dermatologic conditions such as psoriasis, vitiligo, and acne. Its products include the XTRAC® excimer laser, VTRAC® lamp systems, and the TheraClear®X Acne Therapy System.

STRATA is proud to offer these exciting technologies in the U.S. through its unique Partnership Program. STRATA’s popular partnership approach includes a fee per treatment cost structure versus an equipment purchase, installation and use of the device, on-site training for practice personnel, service and maintenance of the equipment, dedicated account and customer service associates, and co-op advertising support to help raise awareness and promote the program within the practice.

Investor Contact:
Rich Cockrell
CG Capital
Phone: +1 (404) 736-3838
[email protected]

