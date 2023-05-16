Red Cat subsidiary Teal Drones announces Doodle Labs as wireless networking partner for U.S. Army's Short Range Reconnaissance program

23 hours ago
Teal and Doodle Labs exhibiting their technologies this week at XPONENTIAL in Colorado and SOF Week in Florida

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. ( RCAT) (“Red Cat” or the “Company”), a military technology company integrating robotic hardware and software to protect and support the warfighter, today announces that subsidiary Teal Drones will partner with Doodle Labs on Teal’s sUAS prototype for the U.S. Army’s Short Range Reconnaissance (SRR) program.

Teal is one of only three vendors competing in SRR Tranche 2, which the Army has advised will now be the final tranche of the SRR program. The winning vendor(s) will produce a rucksack-portable sUAS to provide platoons with rapidly deployable reconnaissance capability.

Doodle Labs produces industrial-grade wireless networking solutions. By integrating Doodle Labs’ Helix Mesh Rider Radio, Teal’s SRR prototype will be capable of reliably transmitting thermal imagery, AES-256 encrypted video and other high-bandwidth data back to a ground station 3+ miles away. Mesh Rider Radio uses FIPS 140-3 certified encryption, protecting this data and flight control functionality even in contested environments.

“Teal is confident of building an sUAS prototype that will meet and exceed the Army’s requirements for the SRR program,” said Teal Founder and CEO George Matus. “Our strategy includes leveraging the best technology partners available, and Doodle Labs is an industry leader in wireless networking solutions.”

Teal’s previously announced technology partners for its SRR effort include Teledyne FLIR and Immervision.

Teal and Doodle Labs are both certified as “Blue UAS,” which designates manufacturers authorized to provide equipment to the U.S. military. Doodle Labs developed its Helix Mesh Rider Radio with sponsorship from the U.S. Department of Defense’s Defense Innovation Unit (DIU).

“We’re excited for our technology to be integrated into Teal’s SRR prototype and, potentially, other Teal platforms,” said Doodle Labs Vice President of Business Development Ashish Parikh. “The SRR program is a great opportunity to showcase how Doodle Labs’ wireless networking solutions can deliver and protect warfighters’ data.”

Helix Mesh Rider Radio uses Doodle Labs’ proprietary multi-band technology to cover – in a single radio for bands M1 to M6 (1.6 GHz to 2.5 GHz) – a range of licensed radio frequencies often used by the U.S. military. The radio’s mini-OEM form factor is extremely low-SWaP (size, weight, and power).

Teal and Doodle Labs are exhibiting their technologies at two industry events this week, both running from May 8 to 11. Those events are XPONENTIAL in Denver, Colorado (Booth 4416), and SOF Week, in Tampa, Florida (Booth 1016). At XPONENTIAL, Teal’s George Matus will join a Doodle Labs panel discussion (on May 10 at 3 p.m. MDT), “How Collaboration Sparks Innovation in DIU’s Blue UAS Program.”

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.
Red Cat ( RCAT) is a military technology company that integrates robotic hardware and software to provide critical situational awareness and actionable intelligence to on-the-ground warfighters and battlefield commanders. Its mission is to enhance the effectiveness and safety of military operations domestically and globally – and to “Dominate the Night™.” Red Cat’s suite of solutions includes Teal Drones, developer of the Teal 2, a small unmanned system with the highest resolution imaging for nighttime operations, and Skypersonic, a leading provider of unmanned aircraft for interior spaces and other dangerous environments. Learn more at https://www.redcatholdings.com.

About Doodle Labs LLC
Doodle Labs designs and produces industrial-grade wireless networking solutions. The company focuses on mesh networking for robotic systems, providing high throughput, long-range Mesh Rider solutions for UAVs, UGVs, AMRs, connected teams, government/defense, private wireless and other applications. The company’s Helix Mesh Rider Radio was developed with sponsorship from DIU and is the Blue UAS program’s datalink of choice. Doodle Labs was founded in 1999 and has offices in the United States and Singapore. For more information, visit http://www.doodlelabs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Red Cat Holdings, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Red Cat Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contacts
NEWS MEDIA:
Anthony Priwer
Dalton Agency
Phone: (615) 515-4891
Email: [email protected]

INVESTORS:
CORE IR
Phone: (516) 222-2560
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.redcatholdings.com

