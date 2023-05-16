GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. ( ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that members of the Company’s management team will participate and be available for 1x1 meetings at the following investor conferences:
- JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference in New York, NY
Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Fireside chat at 9:00 am Eastern Time
The session will be webcast and can be accessed by visiting the Events section of the Altimmune website.
- Piper Sandler Spring Biopharma Symposium in Boston, MA
Thursday, May 18, 2023
One-on-one meetings only
About Altimmune
Altimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH. In addition, Altimmune is developing HepTcell™, an immunotherapeutic designed to achieve a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B. For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.
