OpGen to Provide Business Update and Financial Results for the First Quarter 2023 on May 15th at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

23 hours ago
ROCKVILLE, Md., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpGen, Inc. ( OPGN) (“OpGen” or “the Company”) announced today that the Company will provide a business update and report its first quarter 2023 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Monday, May, 15th, 2023. OpGen’s management team will host a live conference call and audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide an update on business activities.

Conference Call Details
U.S. Dial-in Number:
International Dial-in Number:
Webcast:
1-877-704-4453
1-201-389-0920
https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1611539&tp_key=76976884dc
Replay Details
U.S. Dial-in Number:
International Dial-in Number:
Replay PIN:
1-844-512-2921
1-412-317-6671
13738364

Following the conclusion of the conference call, a replay will be available through May 29th, 2023. The live, listen-only webcast of the conference call may also be accessed by visiting the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.opgen.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the Company’s website under Financials & Filings.

About OpGen, Inc.

OpGen, Inc. (Rockville, Md., U.S.A.) is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious disease. Along with our subsidiaries, Curetis GmbH and Ares Genetics GmbH, we are developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions helping to guide clinicians with more rapid and actionable information about life threatening infections to improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms, or MDROs. OpGen’s current product portfolio includes Unyvero, Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, and the ARES Technology Platform including ARESdb, NGS technology and AI-powered bioinformatics solutions for antibiotic response prediction including ARESiss, ARESid, ARESasp, and AREScloud, as well as the Curetis CE-IVD-marked PCR-based SARS-CoV-2 test kit.
For more information, please visit www.opgen.com.

OpGen:
Oliver Schacht
President and CEO
[email protected]

OpGen Investor & Press Contact:
Alyssa Factor
Edison Group
[email protected]

