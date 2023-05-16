- Partnership to support one of the Company’s preclinical programs outside of thyroid eye disease (TED) -



WALTHAM, Mass., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. ( VRDN), a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing potential best-in-class medicines for serious and rare diseases, today announced a new partnership with Enable Injections, a company developing and manufacturing the enFuse® innovative wearable drug delivery system for volumes of up to 25mL.

“As we expand our pipeline beyond TED and assess the unmet needs of patients living with other serious and rare diseases, it’s clear that convenient drug delivery is an important issue,” said Scott Myers, President and CEO of Viridian. “We believe Enable’s proprietary technology can contribute meaningfully to our goal of delivering therapeutic advances while reducing patient treatment burden as well.”

“Enable Injections is excited to partner with Viridian to utilize the enFuse® technology to enhance the patient experience,” said Michael D. Hooven, Enable Injections' Chairman and CEO. “The enFuse® on-body delivery system was engineered with the patient in mind—the hidden needle and hands-free delivery allows patients to have increased flexibility, improved convenience, and the ability to administer medication discreetly, whether at home via self-administration or in the clinic.”

This partnership, which applies exclusively to areas outside of Viridian's established TED portfolio, underscores the company's commitment to patient-centric innovation.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on engineering and developing potential best-in-class medicines for patients with serious and rare diseases. Viridian’s expertise in antibody discovery and engineering enables it to develop differentiated therapeutic candidates for previously validated drug targets in commercially established disease areas.

Viridian is advancing multiple candidates in the clinic for the treatment of patients with thyroid eye disease (TED). The Company has initiated its first global Phase 3 trial called ‘THRIVE’ to evaluate the safety and efficacy of VRDN-001 in patients with active TED. Viridian is also evaluating VRDN-001 in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with chronic TED. In addition to its program for intravenously administered VRDN-001, the Company is advancing three candidates for its subcutaneous strategy with the goal of providing a more conveniently administered therapy to patients with TED. Viridian is also developing multiple preclinical assets in autoimmune and rare diseases.

Viridian is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.viridiantherapeutics.com . Follow Viridian on LinkedIn and twitter .

About Enable Injections

Cincinnati-based Enable Injections is a global healthcare innovation company developing and manufacturing drug delivery systems designed to improve the patient experience. Enable's body-worn enFuse® delivers high-volume pharmaceutical and biologic therapeutics via subcutaneous administration, with the aim of improving convenience, supporting superior outcomes, and advancing healthcare system economics. The investigational enFuse system has not been approved for use by any regulatory agency and is currently not approved for commercial use. For more information, please visit www.enableinjections.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of words such as, but not limited to, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," or "would" or other similar terms or expressions that concern the Company’s expectations, plans and intentions. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s expectations, strategies, plans and intentions. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on the Company’s current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties, including our belief in the potential benefit of the Enable Injections technology and those risks set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 9, 2023 and other subsequent disclosure documents filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Neither the Company, nor its affiliates, advisors, or representatives, undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

Contacts

Investors:

Louisa Stone, 508-808-2400

Manager, Investor Relations

[email protected]

Todd James, 617-272-4691

Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media:

Matt Fearer, 617-272-4605

Vice President, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

Source: Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.