Massivit to Participate in the Inaugural EF Hutton Global Conference on May 10, 2023

Author's Avatar
23 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LOD, Israel, May 8, 2023

LOD, Israel, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Massivit 3D Printing Technologies (TASE: MSVT), the leading provider of large-scale 3D printing systems, today announced that management will participate in the Inaugural EF Hutton Global Conference in New York on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Massivit_Logo.jpg

Erez Zimerman, Massivit 3D's Chief Executive Officer and Yuval Cohen, Chief Financial Officer, will attend the conference at the Plaza Hotel in New York City and will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day on May 10. To schedule a meeting, contact your EF Hutton representative or Miri Segal at [email protected].

About the Inaugural EF Hutton Global Conference

The conference will offer companies a novel forum to create, amplify, cross-sell, and highlight communications between corporate executives, industry experts, and investors across the EF Hutton Platform.

The conference will feature senior executives from approximately 150 private and public companies from a wide variety of sectors, including Consumer & Retail, Energy & Infrastructure, Financial Services, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Industrials, Real Estate, Gaming & Lodging, Sustainability, and Technology, Media & Telecommunications. EF Hutton will be showcasing dynamic public and private companies across multiple sectors in an intimate conference setting, utilizing an impactful and productive one-on-one format. This comprehensive, two-day event provides company executives and investors the opportunity to interact with each other in a friendly, high-energy environment.

About Massivit

Massivit 3D Printing Technologies Ltd. www.massivit3d.com (TASE: MSVT) is a leading provider of industrial 3D printing systems for the automotive, marine, railway, and additional markets. The company's solutions enable cost-effective production of large parts, molds, and prototypes at unprecedented speed. Massivit's vision is to transform manufacturing of large parts from traditional processes to ultra-fast, digital fabrication using industrial-grade materials. The company was founded in 2013 by a team of experts led by Gershon Miller – founder of Objet Geometry (Stratasys, Nasdaq: SSYS). Massivit's headquarters are based in Lod, Israel with regional NA and EMEA offices in Atlanta, Georgia, and Belgium. The company provides its worldwide community with end-to-end services supported through an extensive dealer network.

Investor Relations Contact:
Miri Segal
MS-IR LLC
917-607-8654
[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2061242/4000985/Massivit_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LN92691&sd=2023-05-08 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/massivit-to-participate-in-the-inaugural-ef-hutton-global-conference-on-may-10-2023-301818050.html

SOURCE Massivit 3D Printing Technologies Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN92691&Transmission_Id=202305080700PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN92691&DateId=20230508
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.