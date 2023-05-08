KOOTENAY SILVER ANNOUNCES DECREASE IN HOLDINGS IN AZTEC MINERALS CORP.

Author's Avatar
23 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, May 8, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Kootenay Silver Inc. ("Kootenay" or the "Company") (TSXV: KTN) announces that on May 5, 2023, Kootenay sold common shares (the "Aztec Shares") of Aztec Minerals Corp. ("Aztec") in several market transactions.

Kootenay_Silver_Inc__KOOTENAY_SILVER_ANNOUNCES_DECREASE_IN_HOLDI.jpg

Prior to the sale of the Aztec Shares, Kootenay beneficially owned and had control over approximately 11.85% of the outstanding Aztec Shares. As a result of the disposition, Kootenay's ownership of the Aztec Shares decreased to 7,601,500 Aztec Shares, representing approximately 8.02% on a non–diluted basis. As a result, Kootenay ceased to be an insider of Aztec. Total gross consideration received by Kootenay was $962,445 . Funds from the sale will be used for working capital purposes.

The Aztec Shares held by Kootenay were originally acquired for investment purposes only. Kootenay currently has no plans or intentions that relate to, or would result in, any of the actions requiring disclosure under applicable early warning reporting provisions. In accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSXV, Kootenay may, from time-to-time, acquire or dispose of additional Aztec Shares in the open market or otherwise, depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of Aztec, the financial requirements of Kootenay, and other relevant factors.

Aztec's head office is located at Suite #1610 – 777 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V7Y 1K4. A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on Aztec's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedar.com and may also be obtained by contacting the Company at the phone number below. The head office of Kootenay is located at Suite 1125 – 595 Howe Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 2T5.

About Kootenay Silver Inc.

Kootenay Silver Inc. is an exploration company actively engaged in the discovery and development of mineral projects in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico. Supported by one of the largest junior portfolios of silver assets in Mexico, Kootenay continues to provide its shareholders with significant leverage to silver prices. The Company remains focused on the expansion of its current silver resources, new discoveries and the near-term economic development of its priority silver projects located in prolific mining districts in Sonora, State and Chihuahua, State, Mexico, respectively.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release.

favicon.png?sn=VA92532&sd=2023-05-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kootenay-silver-announces-decrease-in-holdings-in-aztec-minerals-corp-301817635.html

SOURCE Kootenay Silver Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA92532&Transmission_Id=202305080700PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA92532&DateId=20230508
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.