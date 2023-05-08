WH Smith North America Soars with Oracle Cloud

Author's Avatar
23 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS and AUSTIN, Texas, May 8, 2023

Integrated AI in Oracle Retail solutions enables leading airport and casino retailers to drive more impactful inventory planning and placement

Implements Oracle Retail Merchandise Financial Planning Cloud Service in just 16 weeks

LAS VEGAS and AUSTIN, Texas, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WH Smith North America (WHSNA), incorporating Marshall Retail Group - America's leading specialty retailer in the airport marketplace, is leveraging Oracle's retail cloud platform to better manage planning and inventory across its 300+ specialty airport and casino stores across the US and Canada. WHSNA's stores include company-owned and household brands such as Harley-Davidson, In Motion, LEGO and TUMI. With Oracle's AI-backed cloud solutions, the WHSNA planning team can deliver a more accurate inventory plan with optimal assortment, styles and size recommendations, providing the right merchandise in the right brands and locations to create and meet customer expectations.

Oracle_Logo_Logo.jpg

"We have a great track record of fast and successful implementations with Oracle Retail," said Josh Bellendir, chief information officer of WHSNA. "We engaged Columbus Consulting to evaluate planning solutions to replace our aging technology, and we chose Oracle and RetSci for their combined retail expertise and speed to market. By choosing a modern, AI-supported platform, we can expand our planning capabilities and streamline business operations while increasing customer satisfaction."

The brand implemented Oracle Retail Merchandise Financial Planning Cloud Service in just 16 weeks, enabling merchandise and location planners to streamline work and identify opportunities for more profitable inventory investments while ensuring day-to-day decisions align with business objectives. It also leverages Oracle Retail Artificial Intelligence Foundation Cloud Service, part of Oracle Retail Analytics and Planning Cloud Services. The two Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications provide extensible analytics and AI to drive optimal planning decisions. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) enables the performance and scalability of the Oracle retail solutions.

"This collaboration was great between WH Smith North America, Columbus Consulting, Oracle, and RetSci. The collective team managed the scope of the implementation to deliver mission-critical capabilities quickly," said Bill Zacher, Chief Operating Officer of RetSci.

"WH Smith North America is one of the first customers to deploy our Oracle retail cloud platform with AI Foundation," said Mike Webster, senior vice president, and general manager, Oracle Retail. "With these applications, WH Smith North America can scale data models across its operations and benefit from powerful predictive and prescriptive analytics to better forecast demand, improve inventory accuracy, and reduce markdowns and over-stocks to help increase customer satisfaction and profits."

In 2020, WHSNA also upgraded its in-store technology to Oracle Retail. In 100 days, WHSNA moved its stores to the modern Oracle Retail Store Point-of-Service (POS) with implementation partner BTM Global.

About WH Smith North America
WH Smith is a leading global travel retailer with over 1,700 stores across 30 countries worldwide. WH Smith North America, incorporating Marshall Retail Group (MRG) and InMotion, represents over half of the Company's international store estate, with c.320 specialty retail stores located in airports and resorts across North America.

MRG prides itself on creating unique experiences for customers by developing distinctive retail store concepts that feature and highlight the local culture, community, and lifestyle of the cities in which they are located. InMotion Entertainment Group is the largest airport-based electronics retailer in travel locations globally, with more than 120 locations throughout the United States. With access and insight into the latest technologies for business and leisure travelers, InMotion offers lifestyle products and electronics that include a wide breadth of headphones, mobile power, Bluetooth speakers and travel accessories. Follow Marshall Retail Group and InMotion on LinkedIn.

About RetSci
RetSci was founded as Cognira in 2015 by experienced data scientists and retail technology experts. Since its inception, RetSci has focused on two areas: Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning-based micro solutions and analytical solution implementations. The experience of our team has worked with many of today's Fortune 50 retailers.

About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company--ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

favicon.png?sn=SF92546&sd=2023-05-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wh-smith-north-america-soars-with-oracle-cloud-301817579.html

SOURCE Oracle

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF92546&Transmission_Id=202305080800PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF92546&DateId=20230508
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.