Zebra+Technologies+Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), a leading digital solution provider enabling businesses to intelligently connect data, assets, and people, today announced it is being recognized for the seventh time by CRN®, a brand of The+Channel+Company, with a prestigious 5-star rating in its 2023 Partner Program Guide.

CRN’s annual guide offers essential information to help managed service providers (MSPs), value-added resellers (VARs), systems integrators, and strategic service providers find the technology manufacturers who will best support their business needs. The 5-star rating is awarded to the companies that go above and beyond in nurturing extraordinary channel partnerships.

For the channel partner community, a critical factor to assess which IT manufacturers, service providers, and distributors to team with to build world-class technology solutions is the breadth and depth of the partner programs those companies offer. Strong elements such as financial incentives, sales and marketing assistance, training and certification, technical support and more can set a vendor apart and play a key role in boosting partners’ long-term growth.

In the 2023 CRN Partner Program Guide, vendors were evaluated based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication.

“We are honored to receive CRN’s 5-star rating once again for our PartnerConnect program,” said Bill Cate, Vice President of Ecosystems and Product Marketing, Zebra Technologies. “The channel continues to play a strategic role vital to Zebra’s route to market strategy and extending Zebra’s reach to better serve our customers. We remain deeply committed to continuing to make it easy for partners to work with Zebra and differentiate themselves.”

The award-winning Zebra PartnerConnect Program complements its partners’ numerous business models whether they are reselling, distributing, influencing, integrating or developing solutions leveraging Zebra’s broad portfolio of hardware, software and services. The program focuses on opportunity, profitability and simplicity for channel partners and recognizes them with differentiated rewards based on how they uniquely add value to their customers and Zebra’s business.

“In today’s world, the need for innovation is greater than ever,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Solution providers seek vendors that can keep pace with their developing business and evolving client needs. CRN’s 2023 Partner Program Guide delivers deep insight into the strengths of each program, spotlighting the vendors dedicated to supporting their partner community and pushing positive change throughout the IT channel.”

The 2023 Partner Program Guide is featured in the April 2023 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com%2FPPG.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

For the seventh year, Zebra earned a 5-Star rating in the 2023 CRN ® Partner Program Guide for its award-winning PartnerConnect program.

Partner Program Guide for its award-winning PartnerConnect program. The 5-star rating is awarded to the companies that go above and beyond in their commitment to developing channel partnerships.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) helps organizations monitor, anticipate, and accelerate workflows by empowering their frontline and ensuring that everyone and everything is visible, connected and fully optimized. Our award-winning portfolio spans software to innovations in robotics, machine vision, automation and digital decisioning, all backed by a +50-year legacy in scanning, track-and-trace and mobile computing solutions. With an ecosystem of 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra’s customers include over 80% of the Fortune 500. Newsweek recently recognized Zebra as one of America’s Most Loved Workplaces and Greatest Workplaces for Diversity, and we are on Fast Company’s list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators. Learn more at www.zebra.com+or sign up for news+alerts. Follow Zebra’s Your+Edge blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra+Perspectives.

ZEBRA and the stylized Zebra head are trademarks of Zebra Technologies Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2023 Zebra Technologies Corp. and/or its affiliates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230508005185/en/