Hologic Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX), a global leader in women’s health, today announced a partnership with recently drafted NFL cornerback Kelee Ringo and his mother, breast cancer survivor Tralee Hale, to educate women on the importance of prioritizing annual mammograms and other key health screenings.

NFL cornerback Kelee Ringo and his mother, breast cancer survivor Tralee Hale (Photo: Business Wire)

Ringo is a two-time national champion from the University of Georgia who was recently drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles. The launch of the partnership with Hologic is timed with Mother’s Day and National Women’s Health Week (May 14-20, 2023), when Ringo and Hale will share the powerful story of Hale’s breast cancer diagnosis, treatment and recovery.

Hale’s story is a familiar one: a woman who did not prioritize her preventive care screenings as she focused on managing her family, career and other commitments. As a single mother, she was diagnosed with breast cancer just days after Ringo began his freshman year in college. She is now cancer-free after completing treatment, but Ringo and Hale know how lucky they are and want to encourage women not to delay annual screenings.

“Kelee and Tralee’s story resonates with all of us because we have heard from women — time and again — who have prioritized their families and other responsibilities while putting their own health screenings on the back burner,” said Erik Anderson, Hologic’s Division President of Breast and Skeletal Health Solutions. “Hearing how much they mean to one another and how this experience impacted them was incredibly moving. We couldn’t be more grateful that they are sharing their personal story as a way to reach women about the critical importance of annual breast cancer screenings and making their health a priority.”

Breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed among women in the United States.1 However, recent studies show the rate of routine breast cancer screenings has not fully bounced back after sharp declines during the COVID-19 pandemic.2 Despite having a similar incidence rate of this disease, Black women in the U.S. are almost 40% more likely to die from breast cancer than non-Hispanic white women.3

“As I launch my NFL career, I recognize and appreciate that I have a real opportunity to use my platform to truly make a difference,” said Ringo. “I’m excited to partner with Hologic on this important campaign and thrilled to launch The Tralee & Kelee Ringo Family Foundationto make a real impact on families across the nation.”

The Tralee & Kelee Ringo Family Foundation will strive to eradicate triple-negative breast cancer, a particularly aggressive form of breast cancer that disproportionately affects women of color.4 The foundation will work together with communities to promote early detection and treatment to save lives. Its mission will be pursued through equitable outreach, education, prevention and treatment advancements.

Hologic, a pioneer in 3D mammography and creator of the Genius® 3D Mammography™ exam, is committed to increasing awareness about the life-saving power of annual mammograms and other routine health screenings. The partnership with Ringo and Hale will further that impact through media interviews, public appearances and digital content.

Hologic Inc. is a global medical technology innovator primarily focused on improving women’s health and well-being through early detection and treatment. Its advancements include invention of the world’s first commercial 3D mammography system to find breast cancer earlier; leadership in testing for cervical cancer, sexually transmitted infections, respiratory illnesses and the virus that causes COVID-19; and minimally invasive surgical technologies for uterine fibroids and abnormal uterine bleeding.

The company also champions women through the Hologic+Global+Women%26rsquo%3Bs+Health+Index, which provides a science-backed data framework for improving women’s well-being.

