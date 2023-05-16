OneSpan Delivers Innovative Customer Success Packages to Support Entire Customer Journeys

22 hours ago
OneSpan™ (NASDAQ: OSPN), the digital agreements security company, today announced the launch of new Customer Success Packages, providing modern centralized success service offerings with tiered subscription models for flexible, ongoing customer success with OneSpan solutions. OneSpan Customer Success Packages combine the “traditional” value-added services of Professional Services, Customer Success Management, and Customer Support into one cohesive customer unit to deliver a simple and rewarding experience throughout the entire customer journey helping organizations accelerate value realization.

The complexity involved in most enterprise implementations goes beyond a one-size-fits-all approach to deploying technology. Tailoring a solution within an organization’s business process, especially those that are customer-facing and revenue-generating, is critical. OneSpan’s innovative Customer Success Packages help mitigate the increasing complexity of tech stacks as organizations look to streamline their business and accelerate their digital transformation journey.

The OneSpan customer success team is a trusted partner that provides expertise across markets and the entire transaction journey. The new Customer+Success+Packages offer three tiers of support, with eligibility tied to the customer’s pricing tier.

Features across the new packages enable:

  • Faster Time to Value: Onboardingandgo-live assistance supported by solution experts with mature expertise across a full range of industry verticals.
  • Mission-Critical Support: Ongoing access to technical consultants and mission-critical support for continuous availability of the solutions.
  • Increased User Adoption: Use-case best practices, proactive guidance, and industry benchmarking maximize the adoption, use, and growth of the solution.

“At OneSpan, we are an extension of our customer’s teams,” said Stuti Bhargava, Chief Customer Experience Officer at OneSpan. “As a mission-critical ally, we are constantly innovating to meet their changing needs as they embark on their digital transformation journeys. These new offerings are just one more example of how OneSpan is committed to being a strategic partner for our customers.”

For more information on OneSpan’s Customer Success Packages, visit here.

About OneSpan

OneSpan helps organizations accelerate digital transformations by enabling secure, compliant, and refreshingly easy customer agreements and transaction experiences. Organizations requiring high assurance security, including the integrity of end-users and the fidelity of transaction records behind every agreement, choose OneSpan to simplify and secure business processes with their partners and customers. Trusted by global blue-chip enterprises, including more than 60% of the world’s largest 100 banks, OneSpan processes millions of digital agreements and billions of transactions in 100+ countries annually.

For more information, go to www.onespan.com. You can also follow @OneSpan on Twitter or visit us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Copyright© 2023 OneSpan North America Inc., all rights reserved. OneSpan™ is a registered or unregistered trademark of OneSpan North America Inc. or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries.

