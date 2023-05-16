Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT), a leading global provider of critical technologies and solutions to connect, manage and scale the mobility ecosystem, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Morelli, and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Anshooman Aga, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Industrial and Materials Conference on Wednesday, May 10th at 1:10 p.m. Eastern Time and will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors.

Additionally, CFO Anshooman Aga will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at the following conferences:

Wolfe Research 16 th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference on Tuesday, May 23.

Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference on Tuesday, May 23. KeyBanc Capital Markets 2023 Industrials & Basic Materials Conference on Wednesday, May 31.

Vontier’s formal presentation during the Goldman Sachs event will be webcast live and can be accessed on the Investor Relations, “Events & Presentations” section of Vontier’s website, at www.vontier.com. A replay will be available, shortly after the presentations conclude.

