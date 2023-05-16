GoodWheat™ Pasta Named "Best New Product" By Retail Dietitians Business Alliance

22 hours ago
GoodWheat%26trade%3B, high fiber wheat pasta made with just one simple ingredient, was selected as the “Best New Product” by the Retail+Dietitians+Business+Alliance (RDBA) at its “New Product Showcase” during the 2023 RDBA Virtual Experience. Attendees included more than 200 Registered Dietitian Nutritionists (RDNs) who work for or consult to supermarket chains, helping customers and employees with food, culinary, and nutrition issues.

Heart-healthy GoodWheat pasta was chosen by the RDBA based on its better-for-you attributes including delivering four times the fiber of regular pasta – with 8g per serving versus 2g in regular wheat pasta and 9g of protein – with zero compromise on taste or texture.

“Consumers are looking ways to improve their nutrition, and registered dietitians play an important role in promoting healthier living, especially at the retail shelf where there are so many alternatives available,” said Stan Jacot, CEO of Arcadia Biosciences. “We’re thrilled to receive this recognition from the RDBA, validating the benefits of our delicious and nutritious GoodWheat pasta.”

According to a 2022 Food and Health survey from the International Food Information Council, RDNs are the most trusted source of information on foods to eat and avoid, making them a valuable resource for consumers seeking healthier products.

Shari Steinbach, MS, RDN, registered dietitian nutritionist and RDBA member, sampled GoodWheat pasta and applauded the new product. “With its great taste and nutritional benefits, single ingredient GoodWheat pasta is a delicious solution for people seeking to add more fiber and protein to their diets,” said Steinbach. “I’ll definitely be recommending it!”

GoodWheat launched in June 2022 with five pasta varieties: penne, spaghetti, fettuccine, elbows, and rotini, and it has the American Heart Association® (AHA) Heart-Check certification. It is available at more than 1,600 retail locations across the United States and on Amazon. For more information on GoodWheat visit eatgoodwheat.com.

About GoodWheat™

Sixteen years in the making, GoodWheat is a unique, breakthrough, better-for-you wheat grain that is naturally higher in fiber with nothing added. GoodWheat is USA farm grown and milled, and its pasta is Non-GMO Project Verified and kosher certified. GoodWheat pasta is the first product introduced by Arcadia to the market using their proprietary wheat grain. Learn more at eatgoodwheat.com, and follow GoodWheat on social media %40eatgoodwheat on Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest.

About Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.

Since 2002, Arcadia Biosciences (Nasdaq: RKDA) has been innovating crops to provide high-value, healthy ingredients to meet consumer demand for healthier choices. With its roots in agricultural innovation, Arcadia cultivates next-generation wellness products that make everybody feel good, inside and out. The company’s food, beverage and body care products include GoodWheat™, Zola® coconut water, ProVault™ topical pain relief and SoulSpring™ bath and body care. For more information, visit arcadiabio.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding consumer demand for the company’s products. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks set forth in Arcadia’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

