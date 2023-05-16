Cantaloupe%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLP), a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions to power self-service commerce, is at The National Automatic Merchandising Association (NAMA) Show 2023 in Atlanta this week, May 10-12, where it is introducing its newly branded Cantaloupe Go product line of solutions that bring the self-service experience directly to consumers — to buy it and go!

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230508005227/en/

Cantaloupe introduces Cantaloupe Go solutions for self-service commerce at The NAMA 2023 Show in Atlanta this week. This newly branded Cantaloupe Go product line of solutions bring the self-service experience directly to consumers — to buy it and go! (Photo: Business Wire)

The Cantaloupe Go offering includes Cantaloupe’s modern line of self-checkout kiosks, Smart Store concepts and Cantaloupe Go management platform. This is the first time Cantaloupe’s advancements in Smart Store technology using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Smart Lock features are debuting publicly. NAMA Show attendees can experience Cantaloupe Go solutions at Cantaloupe’s booth in Building C, Level 1 #1221 and demo Cantaloupe’s Smart Market in NAMA’s Imagination Way.

“The new Cantaloupe Go branding better aligns with our overall mission to power self-service commerce, both in the United States and globally,” said Elyssa Steiner, chief marketing officer with Cantaloupe, Inc. “It provides one cohesive brand for Cantaloupe and showcases our innovative Smart Store technologies prominently, which positions Cantaloupe as a major player in both the micro market and self-service retail space.”

The Go Mini, Go MiniX, Go Plus100, Go Plus200, Go Plus300, and Go Max make up the Cantaloupe Go line-up of self-checkout kiosks. Each kiosk model varies in cost, features and payment acceptance capabilities, providing operators with flexible options to establish self-service experiences in a variety of locations. In addition, the Smart Store line provides a complete point-of-sale solution for customers wanting to extend self-service solutions into semi-public or public settings.

NAMA show attendees can experience Cantaloupe’s Smart Store technology including:

The Cooler Café , which uses a payment terminal to link up to three connected coolers for buying food and beverage products. Using Smart Lock technology, The Cooler Café remains locked until payment is processed, and operators can monitor cooler temperature in real-time.

, which uses a payment terminal to link up to three connected coolers for buying food and beverage products. Using Smart Lock technology, The Cooler Café remains locked until payment is processed, and operators can monitor cooler temperature in real-time. The Smart Café , which is being displayed for the first time at the show, uses dynamic vision and AI technology to charge the consumer for products they select out of the cooler. Consumers simply present their payment, grab the item, and walk away.

, which is being displayed for the first time at the show, uses dynamic vision and AI technology to charge the consumer for products they select out of the cooler. Consumers simply present their payment, grab the item, and walk away. The Smart Market, a completely locked micro market, allows consumers to log into a user account or unlock the market with a credit/debit card. Once the consumer has made their selections, they complete their purchase at the kiosk. The Smart Market is currently available from Cantaloupe in Europe and is being showcased for the first time in the United States.

All Cantaloupe Go self-service solutions integrate directly into Cantaloupe’s Seed platform, enabling operators to expand their self-service options while maintaining the highest level of efficiency in servicing, routing and overall store performance.

“We are so excited about our self-service kiosk solutions and Smart Store technologies,” said Elyssa Steiner. “Cantaloupe is truly creating a one-stop-shop for self-service retail products and is delivering a cohesive shopping experience for our operators and their customers. Globally, this presents a strong and recognizable brand that showcases how Cantaloupe technology powers self-service commerce.”

To learn more about the Cantaloupe Go line, including Cantaloupe’s new line of self-checkout kiosks and the Cooler Café, Smart Café and the Smart Market, visit cantaloupe.com, or at NAMA May 10-12, visit Cantaloupe’s booth in Building C, Level 1 #1221 of the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta and see Cantaloupe’s Smart Market in the NAMA Imagination Way.

About Cantaloupe, Inc.

Cantaloupe, Inc. is a software and payments company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for self-service commerce. Cantaloupe is transforming the self-service industry by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies to operators of micro markets, car charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, kiosks, amusements, and more can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively. To learn more about Cantaloupe, Inc., visit cantaloupe.com, explore the Cantaloupe Blog, listen to the podcast UR+Tech+Insiders%2C or follow via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

$CTLP

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230508005227/en/