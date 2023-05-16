Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced the creation of a new leadership role, appointing Pablo J. Cagnoni, M.D. President and Head of Research & Development (R&D) effective June 5, 2023. In this role and as a member of the Executive Team, Dr. Cagnoni will lead Incyte’s R&D efforts across its portfolio of programs in Oncology, Hematology and Inflammation and Autoimmunity including Dermatology.

“This newly created role integrates chemistry, biology and development with the goal of maximizing the impact of our portfolio and accelerating our innovative pipeline,” said Hervé Hoppenot, Chief Executive Officer, Incyte. “Based on Pablo’s deep industry experience in all stages of drug development across different therapeutic modalities, as well as his proven track record of leading development organizations, he will play a critical role in helping us deliver on our commitment to patients, clinicians, our employees and shareholders.”

As an oncologist and pharmaceutical executive, Dr. Cagnoni has advanced the development of breakthrough treatments throughout his career playing a key role in the development, approval and/or commercialization of more than 20 life-changing medicines.

“Incyte has a strong foundation of bringing first-in-class treatments to patients and I am honored to join the organization,” said Dr. Cagnoni. “I look forward to working with the team to continue to deliver major advances across Oncology and Dermatology, and to fully realizing the potential of the broad and diverse pipeline to make a significant difference for patients.”

Pablo most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Laronde, a company dedicated to the development of a new type of translatable ribonucleic acid (RNA), endless RNA (eRNA). Previously he was President and Chief Executive Officer of Rubius Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company focused on cellular therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Before joining Rubius he was Chief Executive Officer of Tizona Therapeutics, a privately held biotech company focused on developing immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. He joined Tizona as the company’s first employee and grew the organization to support the filing of its first Investigational New Drug application. In 2020, Gilead Sciences secured an exclusive option to acquire Tizona for up to $1.5 billion. Prior to Tizona, Dr. Cagnoni was President of Onyx Pharmaceuticals which was acquired by Amgen. There he had global strategic oversight and accountability of the Onyx portfolio from early product development to commercialization. Previously he served as Global Head of Clinical Development at Novartis Oncology.

Dr. Cagnoni received his Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) from the University of Buenos Aires School of Medicine and completed fellowships in Hematology and Oncology at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York, and in Stem Cell Transplantation at the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center.

About Incyte

Incyte is a Wilmington, Delaware-based, global biopharmaceutical company focused on finding solutions for serious unmet medical needs through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics.

