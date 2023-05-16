T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) (“T-Mobile”) announced today that T-Mobile USA, Inc., its direct wholly-owned subsidiary (“T-Mobile USA” or the “Issuer”), plans to offer, subject to market and other conditions, senior notes (the “notes”) in a registered public offering. T-Mobile USA intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include among other things, share repurchases and refinancing of existing indebtedness on an ongoing basis.

Barclays Capital Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are the joint book-running managers for the offering of the notes.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

