DiaMedica Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provide a Business Update May 16, 2023

22 hours ago
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company currently focused on developing recombinant KLK1 (DM199) for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, announced today that its first quarter 2023 financial results will be released after the markets close on Monday, May 15th. DiaMedica will host a live conference call on Tuesday, May 16th at 7:00 AM Central Time to provide a business update and discuss financial results.

Conference Call details:

Date:

Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Time:

7:00 AM CT / 8:00 AM ET

Web access:

https%3A%2F%2Fapp.webinar.net%2Fr4298p1YBXV

Dial In:

(877) 550-1858

Conference ID:

2125#

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing in or listening to the simultaneous webcast. Listeners should log on to the website or dial in 15 minutes prior to the call. The webcast will remain available for play back on our website, under investor relations - events and presentations, following the earnings call and for 12 months thereafter. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until May 23, 2023, by dialing (800) 645-7964 (US Toll Free) and entering the replay passcode: 2125#.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases. DiaMedica’s lead candidate DM199 is the first pharmaceutically active recombinant (synthetic) form of the KLK1 protein, an established therapeutic modality in Asia for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and chronic kidney disease. For more information visit the Company’s website at www.diamedica.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230508005416/en/

