Hebrew University of Jerusalem professor is an expert on obesity and metabolic syndrome

Tel Aviv, Israel / Vancouver, Canada, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearmind Medicine Inc. ( CMND) (CSE: CMND), (FSE: CWY) (“Clearmind” or “the company"), a biotech company focused on discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve major under-treated health problems, has appointed Professor Joseph (Yossi) Tam, D.M.D., Ph.D., to its Scientific Advisory Board (“SAB”). Prof. Tam is the Head of the Obesity and Metabolism Laboratory and the Director of the Multidisciplinary Center for Cannabinoid Research at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Prof. Tam is also a member of the Harvey M. Krueger Family Center for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, served as president of the International Cannabinoid Research Society, and was a postdoctoral fellow at the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA) of the NIH.

“One of our goals is to work closely with leading researchers around the world to investigate our proprietary compounds for new revolutionary treatments for addictions and mental health disorders,” said Clearmind CEO, Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani. "We are very encouraged by the preclinical data generated in Prof. Tam’s laboratory as we believe this could make a tremendous difference to patients suffering with obesity and metabolic disorders, who at present have limited options available to them.”

“Our strong IP portfolio includes numerous innovative compounds in the field of psychedelic-derived therapeutics, and preclinical data suggests they could make a huge difference to patients with obesity, contributing to weight loss and normalization of insulin levels,” added Dr. Zuloff-Shani.

“I believe in the power of collaboration to bring innovative solutions to major health challenges,” said Prof. Tam. “By joining Clearmind Medicine’s Scientific Advisory Board, I look forward to carrying out significant strides in the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics for obesity and metabolic disorders.”

About Clearmind Medicine Inc.

Clearmind is a psychedelic pharmaceutical biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and underserved health problems, including alcohol use disorder. Its primary objective is to research and develop psychedelic-based compounds and attempt to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods or supplements.

The company’s intellectual portfolio currently consists of fourteen patent families. The company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.

Shares of Clearmind are listed for trading on Nasdaq and the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "CMND" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWY.”

