Longeveron to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 12, 2023

22 hours ago
Live conference call on Friday, May 12 at 8:30 a.m. ET

MIAMI, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron Inc. ( LGVN) ("Longeveron" or "Company"), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines for unmet medical needs, today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Friday, May 12, 2023 before the open of the U.S. financial markets. Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a corporate update on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Dial-in Number
U.S. Dial-in Number: 833-470-1428
Canada Dial-in Number: 833-950-0062
All Other Locations Dial-in Number: 929-526-1599
Access code: 138185

U.S. Replay Dial-in Number: 866-813-9403
All Other Locations Dial-in Number: 44-204-525-0658
Access Code: 852475

An audio webcast of the call may also be accessed from the ‘Investors’ page of the Longeveron website at www.longeveron.com. A replay of the call will be available on the Longeveron website shortly after completion of the call.

About Longeveron Inc.
Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs. The Company’s lead investigational product is Lomecel-B™, an allogeneic medicinal signaling cell (MSC) therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Lomecel-B™ has multiple mechanisms of action encompassing pro-vascular, pro-regenerative, anti-inflammatory, and tissue repair and healing effects with broad potential applications across a spectrum of disease areas. Longeveron is currently advancing Lomecel-B™ through clinical trials in three indications: hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), Alzheimer’s Disease, and Aging-Related Frailty. Additional information about the Company is available at www.longeveron.com.

Investor Contact:

Stern IR, Inc.
212-698-8700
[email protected]

