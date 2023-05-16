Metals & Mining Hybrid Investor Conference Agenda Announced for May 11th

CleanTech and Precious Metals conference agenda includes companies from all OTC Market tiers

NEW YORK, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Metals and Mining Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

The in-person and online event will showcase live company presentations and interactive discussions covering all areas of the metal industry, including gold, silver, copper and “cleantech metals” such as cobalt, lithium, nickel, rare earth elements and vanadium. Company executives and industry experts will present live from the OTC Markets Group headquarters at 300 Vesey Street in New York City. All presentations will be broadcast to the Virtual Investor Conferences community. For those who are interested in attending, there are two ways to register:

Register for IN-PERSON attendance: https://bit.ly/3HGa6ll

Register for ONLINE attendance: https://bit.ly/44qvIMt

For individuals joining online, it is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to attend and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

“We are thrilled to host this upcoming Metals and Mining Hybrid Investor Conference,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “We look forward to hosting the participating companies and we thank Social Suite, Murdock Capital, TAA Advisory LLC and The Prospector News for their sponsorship of this exciting event.”

May 11th

Eastern
Time (ET)		PresentationTicker(s)
9:30 AMKeynote Presentation: “Toil & Trouble: Money Burn and Credit Bubble”
Daniel Oliver, Manager Member
Myrmikan Capital, LLC
10: 00 AM Dolly Varden Silver CorporationOTCQX: DOLLF | TSXV: DV
10:30 AMViva Gold Corp. VAUCF | TSXV: VAU
11:00 AMRevival Gold Inc.OTCQX: RVLGF | TSXV: RVG
11:30 AMGold Terra Resource Corp.OTCQX: YGTFF | TSXV: YGT
12:00 PM Exploits Discovery Corp.OTCQX: NFLDF | CSE: NFLD
1:00 PMKeynote Presentation: "Making Magnets While the Sun Shines"
Jack Lifton, Chairman
Critical Minerals Institute
1:30 PMAmerican Rare Earth Ltd. ARRNF | ASX: ARR
2:00 PMLargo Physical Vanadium Corp.Pink: VANAF | TSXV: VAND
2:30 PMGrid Metals Corp. MSMGF | TSXV: GRDM
3:00 PM Power Nickel Inc. PNPNF | TSXV: PNPN
3:30 PMCDSG Lithium d/b/a Titan LithiumPink: CDSG

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
[email protected]

