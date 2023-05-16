PDF Solutions Announces the Successful Implementation of Exensio Fabless Manufacturing Analytics Cloud as the Big Data Analytics Platform at Silicon Motion

Author's Avatar
22 hours ago
Article's Main Image

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDF Solutions, Inc. ( PDFS), a leading provider of unified data and cloud analytics for the semiconductor ecosystem, announced today the successful implementation of its unified Big Data Analytics platform for Silicon Motion. With Exensio Fabless Manufacturing Analytics Cloud, PDF Solutions enables a single source of truth, which helps eliminate conflicts and redundancies in data handling. This type of solution facilitates an ecosystem of visibility and control, allowing customers to address issues that can positively impact yield, quality, and throughput.

“As an internationally recognized leading provider of NAND Flash controllers, we see great value in PDF’s ability to bring powerful, efficient silicon data analysis to SMI. We are also grateful for the enthusiastic and cooperative attitude provided by the PDF Taiwan engineering services team,” said Kevin Ko, Senior Manager of Product Engineering Div., Silicon Motion.

“PDF Solutions appreciates the opportunity to collaborate with SMI to deploy Exensio Big Data Cloud services with this outstanding fabless company,” said Michael Yu, VP, Sales and Operation, Asia at PDF Solutions. “We have successfully cooperated in resolving SMI’s yield analysis pain points at critical stages in operations. Our joint efforts have resulted in mutual growth for both parties.”

About PDF Solutions
PDF Solutions ( PDFS) provides comprehensive data solutions designed to empower organizations across the semiconductor ecosystem to improve the yield and quality of their products and operational efficiency for increased profitability. The Company’s products and services are used by Fortune 500 companies across the semiconductor ecosystem to achieve smart manufacturing goals by connecting and controlling equipment, collecting data generated during manufacturing and test operations, and performing advanced analytics and machine learning to enable profitable, high-volume manufacturing.

Founded in 1991, PDF Solutions is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company (directly or through one or more subsidiaries) is an active member of SEMI, INEMI, TPCA, IPC, the OPC Foundation, and DMDII. For the latest news and information about PDF Solutions or to find office locations, visit https://www.pdf.com/.

PDF Solutions and the PDF Solutions logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PDF Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Company Contacts

Kimon Michaels
Executive VP, Products and Solutions
Tel: (408) 938-6408
Email: [email protected]

Sonia Segovia
Investor Relations
Tel: (602) 889-9700
Email: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODgzMzMxMyM1NTc4NTkxIzIwMjA5NjU=
PDF-Solutions-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.