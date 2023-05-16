HashiCorp to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results June 7, 2023

22 hours ago
Article's Main Image

SAN FRANCISCO, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HashiCorp, Inc. ( HCP), a leading provider of multi-cloud infrastructure automation software, today announced it will release financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended Apr. 30, 2023, after the U.S. markets close Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

In conjunction with this announcement, HashiCorp will host a conference call Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 2 p.m. PDT to discuss HashiCorp’s financial results and financial guidance. The live conference call may be accessed by registering using this online form. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN that can be used to access the call. A webcast replay will be available following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will be accessible on HashiCorp’s investor relations site at ir.hashicorp.com.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp is a leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software. The HashiCorp software suite enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows and create a system of record for automating the cloud for infrastructure provisioning, security, networking, and application deployment. HashiCorp’s portfolio of products includes Vagrant™, Packer™, Terraform®, Vault™, Consul®, Nomad™, Boundary™, and Waypoint™. HashiCorp offers products as open source, enterprise, and as managed cloud services. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, though most HashiCorp employees work remotely, strategically distributed around the globe. For more information, visit hashicorp.com or follow HashiCorp on Twitter @HashiCorp.

All product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Investor Contact

Alex Kurtz,
Vice President, Investor Relations
[email protected]

Media & Analyst Contact

Kate Lehman
Director, Corporate Communications
[email protected]

