Rush Street Interactive's TV game show creates "Studio 52" as a home base for poker creators and VIP players

LAS VEGAS, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Poker Night in America ("PNIA"), the flagship cash game television show produced by Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI"), is raising the stakes for TV poker and the Las Vegas poker scene. After nine seasons of filming in some of America's most prestigious card rooms, PNIA has set up shop in a 10,000-square foot private mansion in Las Vegas where the new 'Studio 52' will broadcast innovative gaming content beginning May 15th—with a little help from some friends.

PNIA has engaged a wide-ranging line-up of poker personalities to broadcast from Studio 52, from Lon McEachern—the voice of the World Series of Poker on ESPN for over 20 years—to YouTube sensation Joey Ingram. "Aceholes" duo Nikki Limo and Caitlin Comeskey will bring their brand of humor to the project, and cross paths with Jason Somerville of "Run It Up" fame, world-renowned poker player Phil Galfond, and coach Lexy Gavin-Mathers, who starred in season 9 of PNIA.

A roster of world-class chefs, mixologists, and entertainers are also slated to be on hand to provide an elevated experience for those viewing and playing at Studio 52. DJ Chef, a champion of Food Network's "Cutthroat Kitchen," is first up in the kitchen on May 15.

Studio 52 is outfitted with a full Poker Night in America production set, luxury commentary suite, backyard wine cave, and outdoor game pavilion, among other high-end amenities.

The entire property, privately gated at an undisclosed location, was designed to be camera-ready for PNIA and other well-known creators who will make themselves at home at Studio 52. Studio 52 is the longtime dream of PNIA founder Todd Anderson who resides in the mansion and will be the host of the invitation-only parties at the property. After nearly 20 years in the poker business, Anderson has assembled a closely guarded "who's who" guest list of players for the delight of viewers.

"You never know who's going to show up at Studio 52 but you're sure to see some recognizable faces in a whole new light," Anderson promised. "We're breaking the mold for TV poker and doing things we couldn't do in a casino setting. We are rolling out the red carpet at our Vegas mansion for these stars to give players and fans at home the feeling that they too are attending the exclusive parties."

"With the release of Studio 52, we're redefining what a live poker show can be, and BetRivers is thrilled to bring this new twist on poker entertainment to both players and fans alike," said Richard Schwartz, CEO at RSI, which operates BetRivers and PNIA. "Poker Night in America's new Vegas home, like BetRivers, is the ultimate hangout for players who enjoy the rush of betting and having fun. These poker purists and poker enthusiasts are also passionate about online casino and sportsbook betting, so this is another step in our strategy of creating high quality and unique experiences for our current and prospective players."

Poker Night in America LIVE from Studio 52 will stream on YouTube and Twitch, starting May 15th at 8 PM EST, and will be presented by BetRivers. As usual, the full season will air on the 24/7 Poker Night in America channel on YouTube and BetRivers Network fans can also follow exclusive content on social media.

For more information, visit www.pokernight.com

About Rush Street Interactive

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse and RushBet, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. It currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in fifteen U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Connecticut, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Maryland, Colorado, Iowa, West Virginia, Arizona and Louisiana, as well as in the regulated international markets of Ontario, Canada, Colombia and Mexico. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2023 EGR North America Awards Customer Services Operator of the Year, the 2022 EGR North America Awards Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year, and the 2021 SBC Latinoamérica Awards Sportsbook Operator of the Year. RSI was the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting operator to receive RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gaming Council. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. RSI's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, RSI's expectations about Studio 52, including its content, and RSI's online poker offering and anticipated customer acceptance and enjoyment of the same. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside RSI's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, changes in applicable laws or regulations, unanticipated product or service delays, and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in RSI's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in RSI's other filings with the SEC. RSI cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. RSI cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. RSI does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

