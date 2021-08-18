PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the common stock of Target Corporation ("Target" or the "Company") (NYSE: TGT) between August 18, 2021 and May 17, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Target is a major retailer of five "core" product categories - apparel, food and beverage, essentials and beauty, home, and hardlines. These categories encompass a wide range of merchandise, such as school supplies, furniture, sporting equipment, and televisions. About one third of the products sold by Target are exclusive to the Company through private labels or owned brands.

Plaintiff alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements throughout the Class Period. Specifically, Plaintiff alleges that Defendants failed to disclose that: (i) Target's strategy for mitigating supply-chain constraints by over-ordering inventory had severely limited the Company's ability to timely respond to evolving consumer behavior; (ii) as a result, the purported "massive influx of insights" gained from the extraordinary heightened demand during the pandemic could not be leveraged by Target to react to rapidly changing trends; and (iii) as a result of Target's inability to timely react to changes in consumer trends, Target's sales declined and the Company was left with an overabundance of inventory, forcing Target to take large markdowns, and severely impacting the Company's financial results.

On the morning of May 18, 2022, Target filed a Form 8-K with the SEC attaching a press release containing the Company's financial and operating results for the first quarter ended April 30, 2022 (the "Q1 2022 Earnings Release"). The Q1 2022 Earnings Release revealed that Target had missed profit estimates widely, with cost of goods sold increasing 10% year over year and operating income declining to $1.3 billion from $2.4 billion in the prior year. In the filing, Target also revealed that its operating margin was "well below expectations, driven primarily by gross margin pressure reflecting actions to reduce excess inventory. . . ." Target further explained that the "gross margin rate reflected higher markdown rates, driven largely by inventory impairments and actions to address lower-than-expected sales in discretionary categories. . . ."

On this news, Target's stock price fell $53.67 per share, or nearly 25%, to close at $161.61 per share on May 18, 2022.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 30, 2023 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased or acquired Target common stock, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Target Corporation Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or [email protected].

