Cooper Standard Named a Finalist for IndustryWeek's Best Plants Award

Author's Avatar
22 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NORTHVILLE, Mich., May 8, 2023

NORTHVILLE, Mich., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper Standard's (NYSE: CPS) Aguascalientes, Mexico Mixing facility has been named one of only five 2023 IndustryWeek Best Plants finalists for its world-class manufacturing practices.

Cooper_Standard_IndustryWeek.jpg

According to IndustryWeek, this year's Best Plants finalists, which represent four U.S. states and one Mexico state, do many things right and their performances reflect those efforts. The finalists employ teamwork, display leadership, collaborate with their supply chains, use technology wisely and unfailingly focus on performance improvement.

"It's a great honor for our Aguascalientes, Mexico Mixing facility to be recognized by IndustryWeek as a Best Plants finalist," said Patrick Clark, Senior Vice President and Managing Director - Global Automotive, Cooper Standard. "The facility's strategy for success was rooted in standardization and reducing complexity, which resulted in leaner processes that benefit production capacity. The Aguascalientes team should be proud, as they have worked hard and deserve this noteworthy achievement."

Since opening in 2019, the plant has made significant positive contributions to Cooper Standard, including driving increased sales, improving quality and inventory control. The plant's continued outstanding performance has earned it Cooper Standard's internal recognition as one of the Company's Diamond Plants and as the Regional Plant of the Year for the past three years. With localized, state-of-art mixing, the Aguascalientes facility vertically integrates the supply of critical, highly specialized rubber compounds to Cooper Standard's manufacturing facilities throughout Mexico and certain parts of the United States.

Established in 1990, the IndustryWeek Best Plants Awards program annually recognizes plants, located in North America, that are on the leading edge of efforts to increase competitiveness, enhance customer satisfaction, and create stimulating and rewarding work environments. Its further goal is to encourage other manufacturing managers and work teams to emulate the honorees by adopting world-class practices, technologies and improvement strategies.

All 2023 finalists will now receive a second questionnaire seeking documentation of achievements and presenting plant-specific follow-up questions. Winners will be announced later this summer and featured in the print and digital edition of IndustryWeek.

About Cooper Standard
Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., with locations in 21 countries, is a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components. Utilizing our materials science and manufacturing expertise, we create innovative and sustainable engineered solutions for diverse transportation and industrial markets. Cooper Standard's approximately 23,000 employees are at the heart of our success, continuously improving our business and surrounding communities. Learn more at www.cooperstandard.com or follow us on Twitter @CooperStandard.

CPS_G

Contact for Media:
Chris Andrews
Cooper Standard
(248) 596-6217
[email protected]

Cooper_Standard_Logo_5_3_23_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DE92314&sd=2023-05-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cooper-standard-named-a-finalist-for-industryweeks-best-plants-award-301818156.html

SOURCE Cooper Standard

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE92314&Transmission_Id=202305080830PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE92314&DateId=20230508
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.