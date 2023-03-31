LIONSGATE TO RELEASE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2023 AND HOLD ANALYST AND INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL AFTER MARKET CLOSE ON THURSDAY, MAY 25, 2023

SANTA MONICA, Calif. and VANCOUVER, BC, May 8, 2023

SANTA MONICA, Calif. and VANCOUVER, BC, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) today announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year financial results for the 2023 fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 after market close on Thursday, May 25.

Lionsgate senior management will hold its analyst and investor conference call to discuss its fiscal 2023 financial results at 5:00 P.M. ET/2:00 P.M. PT on Thursday, May 25. Interested parties may listen to the live webcast by visiting the events page on the Lionsgate corporate website or via https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=jucUwDrW. A full replay will be available starting Thursday evening, May 25, by clicking the same link.

ABOUT LIONSGATE
Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) encompasses world-class motion picture and television studio operations aligned with the STARZ premium global subscription platform to bring a unique and varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers around the world. The Company's film, television, subscription and location-based entertainment businesses are backed by an 18,000-title library and a valuable collection of iconic film and television franchises. A digital age company driven by its entrepreneurial culture and commitment to innovation, the Lionsgate brand is synonymous with bold, original, relatable entertainment for audiences worldwide.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Nilay Shah
[email protected]
310-255-3651

For media inquiries, please contact:

Laurel Pecchia
[email protected]
310-255-5114

