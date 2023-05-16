Mark & Graham, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today a partnership with celebrated event planner, Mindy Weiss. As part of the new partnership, Weiss will curate the ultimate wish list for engagement, wedding, bridesmaid and groomsmen gifts from the Mark & Graham assortment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230508005152/en/

Weiss' engagement and wedding gift guide is live on May 8, 2023 at markandgraham.com/mindyweiss. (Photo: Williams Sonoma)

As the founder of her eponymous company Mindy Weiss Party Consultants, Weiss has been creating one-of-a-kind events for over 30 years. Weiss’ infectious imagination and ability to personalize every event to ensure that no two are ever the same, has led to Weiss regularly using Mark & Graham for gifting inspiration and the personalization of products for her high-profile clients.

The partnership between Mark & Graham and Weiss was the organic next step for Mindy in sharing her expertise for gifting for special occasions.

“I’ve worked in special events for many years, and one of the commonly asked questions I receive is what to gift a newly-engaged or newly-married couple,” said Mindy Weiss. “I often found myself recommending Mark & Graham for these special moments. The brand’s monogramming capabilities are similar to the one-of-a-kind events we create that showcase the couple’s personal taste; a custom gift offers a memorable and personal touch that will be treasured forever.”

To celebrate the partnership, consumers will also be invited to participate in a wedding sweepstakes featuring prizes from Mindy Weiss and the Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale. The prize package is valued at more than $12,000 and includes:

A one-on-one hour-long wedding/event planning session with Mindy Weiss on Zoom valued at $5,000

A Two-Night Bachelorette+Bash Stay at the Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale for four guests, including Margaritas and Manicures, and one day Pool Cabana Rental valued at $6,500

One (1) in-stock set of Mark+%26amp%3B+Graham+Expandable+Terminal+1+Carry+On+and+Checked+Luggage, $608

“Mark & Graham is proud to collaborate with one of the most talented wedding planners in the world, who is renowned for creating events as unique as the couples they are for,” said Kate Lesher, VP of Mark & Graham. “We look forward to sharing Mindy’s distinctive style and creativity present in her curated gift guide with our dedicated customers and those new to the brand.”

Weiss’ curated guide features an assortment of her must-have Mark & Graham gifts that will cater to all couples’ needs and can be personalized for a unique touch. Weiss has earmarked the Celebration+Wine+Bowl, Wood+%26amp%3B+Marble+Round+Cheese+Board, and the Wood+%26amp%3B+Marble+Wine+Chiller for couples looking to entertain from the comfort of their home. To elevate your game night, Weiss chose the Raffia+Rummy+Tile+Game+Set and Raffia+Backgammon+Set.

Customers can shop Mindy Weiss’ favorite gifts exclusively online by visiting: markandgraham.com%2Fmindyweiss.

Follow along through October on Instagram for gifting tips on %40mindyweiss and %40markandgraham.

For more details on the sweepstakes, including how to enter by May 31, 2023 and Official Rules and exclusions, visit https%3A%2F%2Fmarkandgraham.com%2Fpages%2Fsweeps

ABOUT MARK & GRAHAM

Established in 2012, Mark & Graham is a leading monogramming lifestyle brand, offering thoughtfully designed personalized products and custom gifts. The San Francisco-based retailer is known for high quality collections, ranging from luggage to handbags, designed in-house that can be personalized with more than 50 exclusive monograms. The digitally native brand offers its products through markandgraham.com, which features inspiring gift guides, a cutting-edge personalization preview experience and beautiful gift wrapping to make the shopping experience seamless. Mark & Graham is a part of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. ( NYSE:WSM, Financial), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, and participates in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the fleet of best-in-class brands.

ABOUT MINDY WEISS

Mindy Weiss is the founder of Mindy Weiss Party Consultants. Known around the world as one of the most creative minds, Mindy and her energetic team have been conjuring up imaginative ideas and one-of-a-kind party details for clients for over 30 years. With a home base in Los Angeles and a portfolio from around the globe, Mindy produces weddings and destination weddings, corporate and celebrity events, social celebrations, and non-profit galas. She’s had the immense honor of working with some of the world’s most notable couples and clients, including Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, Russell and Nina Westbrook, and the Kardashian family. In addition to designing stylish and remarkable celebrations, Mindy has expanded to help her fans and fellow event planners in their own pursuits of creating memorable events. She’s the best-selling author of Goldie The Handpicked Flower Girl, Jack Brings the Rings, The Wedding Book, The Wedding Planner and The Baby Keepsake Book and Planner. She can also be found among the world’s best experts on MasterClass, with sessions on wedding planning.

ABOUT FOUR SEASONS RESORT SCOTTSDALE

Situated in the scenic foothills of Pinnacle Peak, Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale features unparalleled views of the high Sonoran Desert and city below; 210 contemporary guestrooms, including 22 suites; a well-appointed Spa and Fitness Center; priority privileges on the renowned courses of Troon North; distinctive cuisine; nearby hiking and horseback riding; and much more. The resort combines scenic beauty, authentic design, a multitude of recreational amenities and award-winning Four Seasons service to create a memorable desert experience.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230508005152/en/