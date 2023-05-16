St.+Jude+Children%27s+Research+Hospital® and iHeartCountry will celebrate their 10-year partnership at the 2023 iHeartCountry+Festival on Saturday, May 13 in Austin, TX. The partnership is part of iHeartMedia’s strong commitment to the St. Jude mission: Finding cures. Saving children.®

This year’s iHeartCountry Festival will feature an on-stage moment with Ian, a 15-year-old St. Jude patient who received lifesaving treatment from the hospital after being diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2009. Ian and Amy Brown, co-host of “The Bobby Bones Show,” will encourage fans in the audience as well as listeners tuning in to donate to St. Jude and become Partners+in+Hope by making a monthly donation of $19 or more.

Nationally-recognized iHeart syndicated personality Bobby Bones, host of the iHeartCountry Festival, has been a long-time champion for St. Jude. Bones has raised more than $21.8 million since he began supporting St. Jude in 2014, bringing in more than 4,000 new pledges during his “Country Cares for St. Jude” radiothon event in December.

“iHeartCountry’s long-standing commitment to St. Jude speaks to the generosity of the country music community,” said Bones, who also serves as Vice President, Creative Director of iHeartCountry. “I’m very proud to support St. Jude by using the power of our platforms and live events for the benefit of thousands of children and their families.”

“The country music community has long been a part of the St. Jude family, and we are so very grateful for partners and ambassadors like iHeartMedia and Bobby Bones,” said Richard+C.+Shadyac+Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC%2C the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude. “Through sharing the St. Jude story on national radiothons to fan engagement, more and more generous people are joining our mission all the time to help save more lives around the world.”

St. Jude has partnered with iHeartMedia for more than 30 years – most notably through its radiothon programs. Every year, the iHeartMedia radiothon program draws on the power of radio to tell the story of children and their families helped by St. Jude thanks to the generosity of iHeart listeners.

About St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St.+Jude+Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org, liking St. Jude on+Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

About Bobby Bones

Radio and TV personality Bobby Bones “has carved out a place for himself in nearly every corner of the entertainment world” (American Profile). He is the host of the nationally syndicated iHeartRadio program “The Bobby Bones Show,” which broadcasts to over 185 stations and is the No. 1 Country morning show with millions of monthly listeners. The award-winning show is a 3x CMA Award winner, 4x ACM Award winner and earned Bones the title of youngest-ever inductee into the prestigious National Radio Hall of Fame. His experience extends to television as he currently serves as the host of USA Network’s new thrilling competition series, “Snake In The Grass.” Prior to “Snake In The Grass,” Bones starred in breakout TV series for National Geographic, “Breaking Bobby Bones,” now streaming on Disney+. He also served as the official in-house mentor on ABC’s “American Idol," won season 27 of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars,” as well as host and executive producer of Circle Network’s “Opry.” Additionally, the “media multitasker's” (Billboard) fan-favorite podcast, “BobbyCast,” which features candid long-form interviews with top artists and industry figures has been downloaded nearly 20 million times. Bones is the two-time #1 New York Times bestselling author of “Bare Bones: I'm Not Lonely If You're Reading This Book” and “Fail Until You Don't: Fight Grind Repeat,” and recently released his first children’s book, “Stanley The Dog: The First Day of School.” For more information, visit BobbyBones.com.

About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month, and has a portfolio of unmatched consumer brands and industry-leading events. iHeart’s broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next four podcast publishers combined; has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand; and is the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

