Tivic+Health%26reg%3B+Systems%2C+Inc. (“Tivic”, Nasdaq: TIVC), a health tech company that develops and commercializes bioelectronic medicine, announced today that it has launched a B2B+portal to support its increasing demand for commercial ordering of its doctor recommended and FDA-approved bioelectronic sinus device, ClearUP. This portal is available to pharmacy groups and healthcare providers, in addition to wholesalers and distributors.

ClearUP is a drug-free therapy that provides relief from allergy sinus pain, sinus headaches, sinus pressure, and congestion.

“I recommend ClearUP for treating the symptoms of allergic inflammation and having the ClearUP product available in medical practices makes it easy for patients to start using it as part of their daily regimen,” said Dr. Alan Goldsobel, Adjunct Clinical Professor at Stanford University School of Medicine and past President of the California Society of Allergy, Asthma, & Immunology. “My patients are looking for effective solutions beyond the use of medications.”

Tivic’s B2B portal provides a streamlined ordering and fulfillment process for professional customers and reduces the company’s logistical complexity and costs for supporting these commercial partnerships. The launch of this new platform is a clear step in the company’s commitment to provide customers with a seamless experience while supporting its growth engine.

“The B2B portal will further enable our commercial and operational reach as we accelerate growth,” said Jennifer Ernst, CEO of Tivic. “This is one of many steps towards increasing access of bioelectronic medicine for all patients that can benefit from drug-free clinically effective therapeutic solutions.”

About Tivic

Tivic is a commercial health tech company advancing the field of bioelectronic medicine. Tivic’s patented technology platform leverages stimulation on the trigeminal, sympathetic, and vagus nerve structures. Tivic’s non-invasive and targeted approach to the treatment of inflammatory chronic health conditions gives consumers and providers drug-free therapeutic solutions with high safety profiles, low risk, and broad applications. Tivic’s first commercial product ClearUP is an FDA approved, award-winning, handheld bioelectronic sinus device. ClearUP is clinically proven, doctor-recommended, and is available through online retailers and commercial distributors. For more information visit http%3A%2F%2Ftivichealth.com @TivicHealth

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Tivic Health Systems, Inc.’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of certain risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Tivic’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Tivic’s filings with the SEC, including, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2023, under the heading “Risk Factors”; as well as the company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Tivic Health Systems, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required by applicable law.

