State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) announced today the introduction of the State Street Carbon Asset Servicing Solution and depositary services that allows asset managers, asset owners and other financial services institutions globally the ability to integrate carbon-related assets into their portfolios as the demand for the asset class continues to grow.

Historically, the carbon assets market has been made up of many disparate components and manual processes. In utilizing the new carbon asset services solution, State Street seeks to help clients navigate this complex environment, and simplify the management of carbon assets. Additionally, clients accessing the solution will be able to incorporate carbon assets into both existing ESG and non-ESG portfolios, leveraging State Street’s back and middle-office capabilities.

State Street’s Carbon Asset Servicing Solution provides a range of fund administration and depositary services, including recordkeeping, NAV calculation, reporting and other oversight functions. With the adoption of this solution, clients can now leverage State Street’s full range of asset services for this growing carbon asset class.

“The carbon assets market is growing dramatically—as the total traded value for compliance and voluntary credits reached a record €865 billion in 20222 and is expected to grow fifteen-fold by 2030 as new regulations in major regions push corporations globally to report on and offset their greenhouse gas emissions3,” said Phil Kim, global head of ESG Product at State Street. “Our new carbon asset servicing solution will help clients gain access to this emerging asset class so they can directly hold carbon allowances and credits and trade them as they would other products, and ultimately look to maximize the potential of their investment portfolios using State Street’s fund administration expertise.”

By providing comprehensive fund administration and first-of-its-kind depository services required in the European Union, State Street’s Carbon Asset Servicing Solution provides asset managers, asset owners and other financial institutions seamless integration of carbon assets into State Street’s core investment servicing offering -- coordinating multiple parties’ data, including top carbon registries, exchanges and cash agents, allowing clients to gain exposure to this growing asset class via spot and derivatives markets.

“As businesses continue to move toward models that reduce greenhouse gases and emission standards increase in scale and magnitude, the price of carbon offsets are likely to increase. Investing in carbon assets can help fund the energy transition and diversify portfolios, all while offering the opportunity for investment returns,” concluded Kim.

Please click+here to learn more about State Street’s Carbon Asset Servicing Solution.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $37.6 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.6 trillion* in assets under management as of March 31, 2023. State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 43,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of March 31, 2023 includes approximately $59 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated

1 Depositary service currently only required for EU clients

2 Refinitiv, “Carbon Markets Year In Review 2022”, February 2023

3 McKinsey, “Putting carbon markets to work on the path to net zero”, October 2021

