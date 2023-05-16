SPOK TO PRESENT AT THE INAUGURAL EF HUTTON GLOBAL CONFERENCE

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Spok Holdings, Inc. ( SPOK) today announced that Vincent D. Kelly, president and chief executive officer, will be presenting at The Inaugural EF Hutton Global Conference, which will be held on May 10-11, 2023, at the Plaza Hotel in the heart of New York City.

Event The Inaugural EF Hutton Global Conference
Date May 10-11, 2023
Format Small Group Meetings
Location The Plaza Hotel, New York City

The Inaugural EF Hutton Global Conference is a two-day, invitation-only event featuring key executives from approximately 150 public and private companies to convey their unique stories to an extensive audience that includes institutional investors, high-net worth individuals, corporate clients and exclusive members of the press.

To learn more, visit https://ibn.fm/EFHutton2023Conference.

A wide variety of sectors will be represented, including Consumer and Retail, Energy and Infrastructure, Financial Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Industrials, Real Estate, Gaming, Lodging, Sustainability, Technology, Media and Telecommunications. Up to 8 meetings will be selected each day and one-on-one interactive sessions will be provided. The conference will offer companies a novel forum to create, amplify, cross-sell and highlight communications between corporate executives, industry experts and investors across the EF Hutton Platform.

About EF Hutton
EF Hutton, a division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, is a global, full-service investment bank headquartered in New York, New York. EF Hutton is a division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, a subsidiary of Kingswood US, LLC, an indirect subsidiary of Kingswood Holdings Limited (AIM: KWG). The synergies and direct access to Kingswood Holdings Limited provide EF Hutton with a unique global presence and broad platform outreach to ensure success for its clients.

ABOUT SPOK
Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. ( SPOK), headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, is proud to be a global leader in healthcare communications. We deliver clinical information to care teams when and where it matters most to improve patient outcomes. Top hospitals rely on the Spok Care Connect® platform to enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. Our customers send over 100 million messages each month through their Spok® solutions. Spok enables smarter, faster clinical communication. Spok enables smarter, faster clinical communication. For more information, visit spok.com or follow @spoktweets on Twitter.

Spok is a trademark of Spok Holdings, Inc. Spok Care Connect and Spok Mobile are trademarks of Spok, Inc.

Contact:
Al Galgano
+1 (952) 224-6096
[email protected]

Wire Service Contact:
InvestorWire (IW)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
[email protected]

