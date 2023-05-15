Mobivity Schedules First Quarter 2023 Conference Call for May 15, 2023

PHOENIX, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. ( MFON), global provider of personalized reward solutions that drive customer acquisition, frequency, and spend, today announced that the Company will release results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Monday, May 15, 2023 after the market close and has scheduled a conference call for the same day at 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time (ET).

Conference Call Information:

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023
Time: 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time (ET)
Dial in Number for U.S. Callers: 1-800-920-2905
Dial in Number for International Callers: 1-212-231-2921
Please Reference Conference ID: 22026993

The call will also be accompanied live by webcast over the Internet and accessible at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1614969&tp_key=3763c0bb0e.

Participating on the call will be Mobivity’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dennis Becker, and Chief Financial Officer, Lisa Brennan. To join the live conference call, please dial in to the above referenced telephone numbers five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time.

A replay will be available for two weeks starting on May 15, 2023 at approximately 7:30 P.M. ET. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 in the U.S. and 1-412-317-6671 for international callers. The conference ID# is 22026993. The replay will also be available on the Company’s website under the investor relations section.

About Mobivity

Mobivity’s cloud-based Connected Rewards™ technology delivers billions of offers and promotions through its Recurrency platform, building large, owned audiences for some of the world’s biggest brands. Through its partnerships with leading game publishers, digital operators, and ad networks, Mobivity connects a massive universe of consumers to its broad network of brands. As a result, digital consumers download and play more games, and earn real-world rewards that are redeemed in-store, driving acquisition, frequency, and retention for brands and game publishers. For more information about Mobivity, visit or call (877) 282-7660.

Investor Relations Contact

Brett Maas • Managing Partner, Hayden IR
[email protected] • (646) 536-7331

