Max Stock Ltd. to Host First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call on May 23, 2023

CAESAREA, Israel, May 8, 2023

CAESAREA, Israel, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") today announced it will host a conference call (Link) on May 23, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 3:30 p.m. IL to discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results.

Nir Dagan, Deputy CEO and Head of Finance, and Talia Sessler, Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer, will host the call followed by Q&A.

The conference call will also be accessible at https://ir.maxstock.co.il/en/event-en/.

There will be a slide presentation that accompanies the call. The slides will be accessible at https://ir.maxstock.co.il/en/presentation-en/.

An archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://ir.maxstock.co.il/en/presentation-en/.

This is an English translation of segments of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on May 8, 2023 (Ref. No: 2023-01-049113) (hereinafter: the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

About Max Stock
Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 59 locations throughout Israel. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il

Company Contacts:
Talia Sessler,
Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer
[email protected]

