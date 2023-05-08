Republic Services' Felix Martinez Named NWRA's 2023 National Residential Driver of the Year

Author's Avatar
21 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PHOENIX, May 8, 2023

Prestigious industry award recognizes driver for outstanding safety performance

PHOENIX, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Felix Martinez, a Republic Services residential collection driver from Mount Prospect, Ill., was recently named the National Waste & Recycling Association's (NWRA) 2023 National Residential Driver of the Year, the highest honor in the industry. Martinez was recognized out of more than 800 nominees for his strong record of safety and providing great customer service.

"Safety is always our top priority at Republic Services. Felix has consistently exemplified this company value for 26 years, helping keep both our team members and our communities safe," said Jon Vander Ark, president and chief executive officer. "We are proud to honor Felix for this industry recognition, and it was a privilege to hand him the keys to his new truck with his name on it."

Martinez has worked at Republic Services for 26 years and is widely regarded by his local team as a dependable and consistent driver, committed to serving his customers. Martinez also assists as a behind-the-wheel instructor, training new drivers on how to perform their job safely.

His customers recognize him for always going above and beyond to deliver a great experience. As part of the nomination process, one customer explained how Martinez routinely went out of his way to help her family remove debris from their recently flooded home. Her husband was unable to help with the cleanup due to an illness, and Martinez made it his mission to see the project through.

"Residential Driver of the Year is an honor I never could have imagined," said Martinez. "I'm so grateful to my family, friends and co-workers for their support. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of all the drivers who play such an important role in our communities. I'm proud to represent this essential profession."

The NWRA Driver of the Year award recognizes drivers who safely operate their trucks, maintain an exceptional performance record and enhance the overall safety and image of the environmental services industry. NWRA judges score nominees based on the difficulty of their routes, considering factors such as the number of pickups and weekly miles traveled, as well as feedback from customers.

Every year since 2006, Republic Services team members have won various NWRA Driver and Operator of the Year award categories, highlighting the company's commitment to safety and serving its customers. The importance of safety is reflected in the company's 2030 Sustainability Goals.

About Republic Services
Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) is a leader in the environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides customers with the most complete set of products and services, including recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardous waste, container rental and field services. Republic's industry-leading commitments to advance circularity, reduce emissions and decarbonize operations are helping deliver on its vision to partner with customers to create a more sustainable world. For more information, please visit RepublicServices.com.

Media
[email protected]
(480) 757-9770

Felix_Martinez_2023_Driver_of_the_Year.jpg

Republic_Services_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA92058&sd=2023-05-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/republic-services-felix-martinez-named-nwras-2023-national-residential-driver-of-the-year-301817650.html

SOURCE Republic Services, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA92058&Transmission_Id=202305080904PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA92058&DateId=20230508
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.