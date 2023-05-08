Wendy's is Fueling 'Fry'-nals with FREE Hot & Crispy Fries for D.C.-Area College Students

Author's Avatar
22 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, Ohio, May 8, 2023

DUBLIN, Ohio, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

38276_505_NEWS_Fry_Medium.jpg

WHAT:
It's finals time, a.k.a. the season of all-nighters in the library. Wendy's® knows late-night cram sessions can leave you hungry for the right answers – and for a late-night snack, so it is 'Fueling Fry-nals' this year with a FREE Any Size Hot & Crispy Fry with purchase.* That's right, late-night study sessions just got a whole lot more delicious.

WHERE & WHEN:
From Monday, May 8 through Sunday, May 14, Wendy's is helping hungry D.C.-area college students fuel their late-night study sessions from 9 p.m. to midnight via exclusive mobile app offer.*

WHY:
Wendy's is always open until midnight or later to fuel students' and fans' late night cravings. Check your local restaurant as hours may vary.

HOW:
No matter your major, Wendy's fans can get this 'Fuel for Fry-nals' deal via mobile ordering on the Wendy's mobile app.* Extra credit - with the app, you'll earn points for free food when ordering with Wendy's Rewards™**. Yep, free food for eating your favorite Wendy's menu items.

An A+ deal to close out the semester. Fry'nally, a reason to celebrate!

ABOUT WENDY'S:
Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality Is Our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef***, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

*With offer in the Wendy's App, account registration and mobile purchase required. Limited time only at participating D.C. area Wendy's on May 8 – 14 from 9 pm – midnight. Limit one (1) qualifying item per offer redemption. Not valid with any other coupon or offer. Not valid for delivery orders placed outside of the Wendy's app. See offer in the Wendy's App for further details.

**Wendy's Rewards available at participating U.S. Wendy's. My Wendy's™ account registration and use required to earn points and redeem rewards. Points have no monetary value. See www.wendys.com/Rewards for details.

***Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.

Wendy_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY91630&sd=2023-05-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wendys-is-fueling-fry-nals-with-free-hot--crispy-fries-for-dc-area-college-students-301816853.html

SOURCE The Wendy's Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY91630&Transmission_Id=202305080905PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY91630&DateId=20230508
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.